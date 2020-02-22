It has been quite a run for Stillwater baseball over the previous three seasons and four of the players who contributed to the program’s success recently made their college debuts for NCAA Division I programs.
Recent graduate and University of Tennessee freshman Drew Gilbert appeared in his first collegiate game against Western Illinois on Feb. 15. He singled and doubled in two bats to drive in three runs. In the same game, a 19-0 victory for the Volunteers (4-0), Gilbert also stuck out the side while allowing one hit in one scoreless inning on the mound.
Gilbert, the state’s reigning Player of the Year and Mr. Baseball recipient, is 3 for 7 with two walks and three RBIs with four runs scored at Tennessee this season.
Will Frisch threw two scoreless innings for the Oregon State baseball team in a 10-4 loss to Gonzaga on Feb. 15. He did not allow a hit, but gave up one walk and recorded a strikeout.
Then on Feb. 17, Frisch faced three batters and notched a strikeout while also giving up a walk and hitting a batter in 4-3 loss to BYU.
Gilbert (35th round) and Frisch (36th) were each selected by the Minnesota Twins last spring in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, but neither signed.
Two more Ponies standouts who previously attended Des Moines Area Community College also saw their first action at the NCAA Division I level on the opening weekend of their seasons.
Austin Murr, a 2017 SAHS graduate, doubled in his first game as a member of the N.C. State baseball team on Feb. 14. Murr went 1 for 4 with a double in his debut against James Madison, a 4-0 victory for the Wolfpack.
Then in Game 2 the following day, Murr drove three hits in five plate appearances with a double and a home run to finish with three RBIs in a 9-6 victory over the Dukes.
Murr has started four games for the Wolfpack (4-0) and collected four hits in 13 at bats while also drawing five walks.
Another former Pony who also played with Bruchu at DMACC, Thomas Bruchu made his first appearance as a member of the North Dakota State University baseball team. Bruchu gave up three runs on three hits in a walk during a 10-2 loss to Hawaii on Feb. 15 in Honolulu.
These players contributed to Stillwater teams that have won three consecutive Suburban East Conference championships since 2017. Gilbert and Frisch were the primary pitchers for the Ponies while posting a combined 48-6 record the past two seasons, including a state championship in 2018.
Two of these Stillwater-area products will be competing against the Gophers at U.S. Bank Stadium in upcoming games. N.C. State is scheduled to visit the Gophers on Sunday, March 1 for a game at 6 p.m. Then on Tuesday, March 3, North Dakota State is scheduled to play the Gophers, also at 6 p.m.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.