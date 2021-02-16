Tracy Baglio was named 2021 President of the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS® (SPAAR) that encompasses 12 counties including those north, east and south of Saint Paul.
Both a resident and Realtor of Stillwater, Baglio has a long tenure in the industry in which she makes up the Baglio Real Estate Group along with her husband, Carl, according to a press release from SPAAR
Baglio has served on SPAAR’s Board of Directors, including serving as treasurer twice, as well as chair of SPAAR’s Government Affairs Committee. Now, as SPAAR’s 2021 President, Baglio will oversee the board meeting meetings, be part of the Executive Committee and represent SPAAR’s 7,600-plus members as the Association’s member spokesperson.
“It’s an honor and privilege to serve as the 2021 President of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors. Throughout my career, one thing has remained the same,” I have loved this business since the day I started more than three decades ago. Every day I feel blessed to work in a business that is about making people’s dreams come true.”
