The St. Croix is among the nation’s first rivers designated for protection under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Now approximately 90% of its wetlands in the northern areas of the Minnesota portion remain untouched, according to a press release form the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Two new reports by the St. Croix River Association and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency summarize water quality, the health of fish and bugs, and strategies for continued protection.
The reports are released as the nation marks the October anniversary of the landmark Wild and Scenic River legislation. They illustrate a need to protect against increasing development that could endanger the St. Croix River, which forms the Minnesota-Wisconsin border and is visited by thousands of people each year.
Both reports call on local, state, and national partners to continue working to preserve natural features to guard against climate change, according to the release. They also call for reductions in the levels of phosphorus that promote algae growth, which can harm fish and hinder recreation. They also note that while still relatively low, levels of chloride — which can harm freshwater fish and other species — are increasing in the river.
The MPCA’s report, The St. Croix River: Study of the River’s Health, assesses the river’s water quality compared to Minnesota’s water quality standards, from the point where the river enters Minnesota to its confluence
with the Mississippi River. The agency found that the river meets standards for aquatic life and recreation — such as fish and swimming — except the stretch from the Taylor Falls dam through Lake St. Croix, which suffers from excess phosphorus and algae growth at times. This part of the river is on Minnesota’s impaired waters list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.