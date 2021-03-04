BIWABIK — There was no anxious wait for final results with the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team, which dominated the field while winning its fourth straight Section 7 championship on Tuesday, March 2 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies placed six skiers in the top seven to post a dominating 236-203 victory over runner-up Blaine in Block A of the section meet, which was divided into two halves due to protocols related to COVID-19. St. Croix Preparatory Academy followed in third place out of 12 teams with 171 points.
It was a much closer competition in the afternoon with Block B, where Duluth East held off Andover 182-176 for the title and a spot in the state meet, which will also be held at Giants Ridge on Wednesday, March 10.
The first-place team and top five individuals from the non-qualifying team in each block will advance to state.
It was a more muddled field for the Stillwater girls in Block A, but the Ponies easily held off Blaine 193-172 for the title. St. Croix Prep followed in third with 166 points. Duluth East (199) finished well ahead of runner-up Chisago Lakes (179) to claim top honors in Block B.
This will mark the fourth year in a row the Stillwater boys and girls have each qualified for the state meet.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than the eight days between sections and state,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “They skied fantastic.”
Freshman Cash Jaeger came through with another impressive performance at sections. He posted a two-run time of 1:11.93 to edge teammate Adam Gaertner (1:12.25). Virginia Area’s Jacob McCarthy was the only skier to prevent an individual sweep for the Ponies as he slipped into third with a time of 1:14.54.
The Ponies secured each of the next four spots with Maverick Jaeger (1:14.62), AJ Johnson (1:15.27), Jacob Helke (1:16.06) and Hunter Neubauer (1:16.12) finishing fourth through seventh.
“We’re not surprised, but were very pleased with the performance,” Neubauer said. “It was nice. The boys skied exceptionally well.”
The Ponies finished second at state a year ago and many of those contributors played a key role in this year’s section title.
“Our plan going into the race was to attack on Innsbruck, which is shorter,” said Neubauer, who noted four of the six skiers in the lineup are seniors. “If we attack in the morning a lot less can go wrong.
“Adam and Cash came down and did awesome,” Neubauer said. “We put them further in the pack and moved some people around rather than running fastest to slowest. Then AJ laced one down and Maverick crushed his run and locked up his fourth place finish. The biggest performer was Maverick, who came in as the sixth seed and ended with the third fastest run on Helsinki and the fourth fastest on Innsbruck.”
Cash Jaeger has won every high school race he’s competed in this season.
“He’s just smooth and he’s got a skill set,” Neubauer said. “From a coaching perspective we’re learning from him and we’re trying to watch how he’s doing things. He generates so much speed in the flats, he’s amazing.”
The Stillwater girls were spread out more evenly, but CJ Fredkove earned medalist honors with a time of 1:20.66 to lead the way. Lauren Riniker finished sixth in a time of 1:24.12 and Bella Helke was 12th in a time of 1:26.37. Johanna Teegarden completed the scoring in 20th place with a time of 1:29.03, though teammates Maycie Neubauer (1:33.12) and Brenna Kahn (1:33.82) were not far behind in 24th and 25th place.
“The girls ham-an-egged it a bit, but thy scrapped through it,” Neubauer said. “We were watching the Anoka girls and they were OK on their first runs, but they didn’t have a fourth or fifth skier. We’re six deep, so we knew if anyone had a miscue someone would pick up the slack and they won by a good margin as well.”
The Ponies placed second at state a year ago, but Fredkove, Kahn and Riniker are the only returning members from that lineup.
“Lauren came down and got things going and CJ crushed one,” Neubauer said. ”She has been skiing really well the last three or four weeks. They skied phenomenal — and Brenna put a nice run down.”
Once the Ponies put some good times together it allowed for the remaining skiers to stay aggressive.
“Johanna came down and then Bella just threw down an amazing run,” Neubauer said. “We radio’d up for Johanna and Bella and Bella came through and she’s going to have a great starting position for state.”
The coach remains impressed with the approach of the athletes.
“The last few years no matter what happens, the team is just unfazed,” Neubauer said. “Nobody falls apart. Everybody is one united front, they win together and they fall together, but they pick each other up and focus on the task at hand. Confidence and assertiveness is what it comes down to. Everybody skied well.”
The entire season has been a challenge with strict guidelines related to the pandemic, but the team has managed to make it work in a season that started and continues with high expectations.
“The biggest thing we did this year going into pods and assigned to different coaches,” Neubauer said. “With that athlete to coach ratio, I think it allowed us to keep kids more accountable and we’re able to see things and make adjustments, but we attributed that to the kids. They put the work in.
“We do want to pay tribute to the seniors with the boys and girls. It’s a special group. This was the first group that came in when we took over six years ago and I remember getting excited about this group.”
Boys
Block A team standings
1. Stillwater 236; 2. Blaine 203; 3. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 171; 4. Virginia Area 159; 5. Centennial 156; 6. Hibbing 139; 7. Duluth Marshall 133; 8. St. Francis 121; 9. Anoka 79; 10. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 67; Cambridge Christian and Duluth Denfeld, inc.
Individual state qualifiers
3. Jacob McCarthy (VA) 1:14.54; 8. Nate Killian (Bl) 1:16.19; 9. Lucas VanWechel (Bl) 1:17.98; 10. Evan Vinopal (Hib) 1:17.99; 11. Quinn Snyder (Bl) 1:18.21.
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 1:11.93; 2. Adam Gaertner 1:12.25; 4. Maverick Jaeger 1:14.62; 5. AJ Johnson 1:15.27; 6. Jacob Helke 1:16.06; 7. Hunter Neubauer 1:16.12.
Block B team standings
1. Duluth East 182; 2. Andover 176; 3. Forest Lake 170; 4. White Bear Lake 158; 5. Cook County/Silver Bay 148; 6. Chisago Lakes 140; 7. Mahtomedi 106; 8. Champlin Park 82; Coon Rapids, Hermantown, and Spectrum, inc.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Zach Trotto (FL) 1:12.42; 2. August Brown (CL) 1:15.01; 3. Patrick Levins (WBL) 1:15.20; 4. Garrett Thom (WBL) 1:15.55; 6. Jack Reinardy (And) 1:17.16.
Girls
Block A team standings
1. Stillwater 193; 2. Blaine 172; 3. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 166; 4. Hibbing 153; 5. Centennial 143; 6. Anoka 139; 7. Virginia Area 117.5; 8. Duluth Denfeld 99; Cambridge Christian, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Marshall, and St. Francis, inc.
Individual state qualifiers
2. Zora Hynnek (SCPA) 1:22.18; 3. Margaret Duncan (DD) 1:22.80; 4. Hailey Baas (CC) 1:23.03; 5. Sophia Muttonen (SCPA) 1:23.64; 7. Maddy Clusiau (Hib) 1:24.18.
Stillwater results
1. CJ Fredkove 1:20.66; 6. Lauren Riniker 1:24.12; 12. Bella Helke 1:26.37; 20. Johanna Teegarden 1:29.03; 24. Maycie Neubauer 1:33.12; 25. Brenna Kahn 1:33.82.
Block B team standings
1. Duluth East 199; 2. Chisago Lakes 179; 3. Cook County/Silver Bay 166; 4. Forest Lake 156; 5. Mahtomedi 151; 6. White Bear Lake 139; 7. Andover 128; 8. Coon Rapids 76; 9. Champlin Park 54; Hermantown, and Spectrum, inc.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 1:15.78; 4. Sidney Brentes (Sp) 1:22.69; 5. Megan Cartier (CL) 1:23.10; 6. Ilsa Bastiaens (Mah) 1:23.59; 7. Kalina Dimitrova (CC/SB) 1:25.21.
Ponies sweep SCPA
Competing in its final tune-up before the Section 7 Meet, the Stillwater boys and girls each defeated St. Croix Preparatory Academy in a nonconference dual meet on Friday, Feb. 26 at Afton Alps.
The Stillwater boys swept the top eight spots while posting a 285-198 victory over the Lions. Cash Jaeger finished with a winning time of 1:02.33.
In the girls competition, the Ponies outscored SCPA 278-237.
CJ Fredkove (1:06.11) and Maycie Neubauer (1:07.04) set the pace for the Stillwater girls, who occupied three of the top four finishes and 9 of the top 11.
Boys
Stillwater 285, St. Croix Prep 198
Individual results (top 15)
1. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:02.33; 2. Hunter Neubauer (St) 1:03.51; 3. AJ Johnson 1:03.71; 4. Jacob Helke (St) 1:03.97; 5. Maverick Jaeger (St) 1:04.93; 6. Ethan Stabenow (St) 1:06.70; 7. Wyatt Rennicker (St) 1:06.98; 8. Louis Hoye (St) 1:07.63; 9. Aiden Welch (SCPA) 1:09.74; 10. Carter Sampson (St) 1:09.86; 11. Cavan O’Reilly (St) 1:10.49; 12. Lars Hoien (SCPA) 1:10.77; 13. Cooper Swenson (St) 1:10.99; 14. Dylan Riniker (St) 1:11.30; 15. Matthew Muttonen (SCPA) 1:12.51.
Girls
Stillwater 278, St. Croix Prep 237
Individual results (top 15)
1. CJ Fredkove (St) 1:06.11; 2. Maycie Neubauer (St) 1:07.04; 3. Zora Hynnek (SCPA) 1:08.84; 4. Brenna Kahn (St) 1:08.89; 5. Sophia Muttonen (SCPA) 1:09.34; 6. Lauren Riniker (St) 1:10.01; 7. Bella Helke (St) 1:10.61; 8. Karina Burns (St) 1:11.01; 9. Johanna Teegarden (St) 1:12.34; 10. Stella Cockson (St) 1:13.48; 11. Ainsley Smith (St) 1:13.83; 12. Emma Nord (SCPA) 1:14.95; 13. Callie Sampson (St) 1:17.78; 14. Elloise Backer (SCPA) 1:19.24; 15. Avery Grubisch (SCPA) 1:19.89.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.