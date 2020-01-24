BIWABIK — It was productive road trip north for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine ski teams, which swept the morning and afternoon races at the MLK Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies claimed titles in the Sunrise and Sunset events in a field that was smaller than most years because of a snowstorm, though Stillwater coach Kevin Neubauer said the roads and conditions weren’t an issue.
“It’s a huge event for us and it’s a tryout to make the section team,” Neubauer said. “The downside is the weather caused some problems and about two-thirds of the teams withdrew, but it ended up being warmer up there than in the cities and no wind in the morning and a little bit in the afternoon.
“They got about eight inches of snow and because of the softer snow it threw off some of the racers, but we had a fun time.”
Led by individual winner Adam Gaertner (1:11.60), the Stillwater boys swept the top four places and landed seven skiers in the top 12 to easily outdistance Hopkins Silver 170-140 for first place in the Sunrise race.
Cash Jaeger (1:12.04), AJ Johnson (1:14.32) and Maverick Jaeger (1:15.77) completed the top four while Ethan Barclay wasn’t far back in sixth with a time of 1:16.28.
The Stillwater girls also won comfortably in the morning, topping runner-up Hastings 165-131.
Kirsten Anderson, who was also the top finisher in the Sunset competition, led a strong showing for the Ponies with a winning time of 1:15.47. Rachel Allan (1:19.85) and CJ Fredkove (1:21.91) placed second and third while teammates Brenna Kahn (1:23.94) and Lauren Riniker (1:24.63) finished fifth and sixth.
“From a team standpoint, it built confidence in some of the higher end skiers,” Neubauer said. “For some of the others it was their first time up there and it allowed them to get a taste of what that hill is like and what kids are capable of. We saw some big steps forward where they kind of surprised themselves a little bit, which is great. The downside is that it makes the decision process (for sections) more complex than it already is. We brought up eight and ran seven in each race. We could have brought up 10 or 12 kids, it’s crazy.”
The Stillwater girls also dominated in the Sunset standings, outdistancing Hastings 169-127 for the title.
Anderson again led the way with a time of 1:17.74, followed by Fredkove (1:22.28) and Allan (1:22.94) in second and third place. Kahn followed in fifth with a time of 1:25.43.
Stillwater featured 6 of the top 12 finishers in the boys competition, led by Johnson in second place with a time of 1:16.30. Barclay (1:17.92) and Jacob Helke (1:17.98) finished fifth and sixth while Hunter Neubauer (1:19.31) and Gaertner (1:19.40) placed 8th and 10th. Austin Paseka (1:21.20) also had a solid showing in 12th place.
“We’re just kind of seeing consistent improvement from a lot of individuals,” coach Neubauer said. “It’s fun to watch them. It’s impressive.”
Sunrise
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 170; 2. Hopkins Silver 140; 3. Hastings 135; 4. Hibbing 87; 5. Hopkins Blue 86; 6. Minnehaha Academy 55; Forest Lake, and Lakes International Language, inc.
Stillwater results
1. Adam Gaertner 1:11.60; 2. Cash Jaeger 1:12.04; 3. AJ Johnson 1:14.32; 4. Maverick Jaeger 1:15.77; 6. Ethan Barclay 1:16.28; 10. Hunter Neubauer 1:18.26; 12. Austin Paseka 1:18.79.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 165; 2. Hastings 131; 3. Hopkins Silver 121; 4. Hibbing 107; 5. Hopkins Blue 93; 6. Minnehaha Academy 45; Forest Lake, inc.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 1:15.47; 2. Rachel Allan 1:19.85; 3. CJ Fredkove 1:21.91; 5. Brenna Kahn 1:23.94; 6. Lauren Riniker 1:24.63; 13. Karina Burns 1:31.58; Lainey Charlsen, DQ.
Sunset
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 158.5; 2. Hastings 149.5; 3. Hopkins Silver 149; 4. Hopkins Blue 91; 5. Virginia 56; 6. Minnehaha Academy 53; Forest Lake, and Lakes International Language, inc.
Stillwater results
2. AJ Johnson 1:16.30; 5. Ethan Barclay 1:17.92; 6. Jacob Helke 1:17.98; 8. Hunter Neubauer 1:19.31; 10. Adam Gaertner 1:19.40; 12. Austin Paseka 1:21.20; 21. Cash Jaeger 1:34.62. Individual winner: Sam Molitor (Has) 1:15.02.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 169; 2. Hastings 127; 3. Virginia 125; 4. Hopkins Silver 120; 5. Hopkins Blue 90; 6. Minnehaha Academy 30; Forest Lake, inc.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 1:17.74; 2. CJ Fredkove 1:22.28; 3. Rachel Allan 1:22.94; 5. Brenna Kahn 1:25.43; 9. Maycie Neubauer 1:29.21; 10. Lainey Charlsen 1:30.50; 16. Karina Burns 1:33.15.
Ponies sweep at Afton Alps
At Afton, prior to the program’s strong showing at Giants Ridge, the Stillwater boys and girls extended their leads in the Suburban East Conference standings with victories in Race No. 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Afton Alps.
Stillwater occupied seven of the top nine spots in the boys competition to record a 733-629 victory over East Ridge and the rest of the 10-team field.
Eighth-grader Cash Jaeger took top honors with a winning time of 1:03.58 while Adam Gaertner (1:04.56) and Ethan Barclay (1:05.10) followed in third and fifth. AJ Johnson (1:05.42), Austin Paseka (1:05.21), Jacob Helke (1:06.83) and Maverick Jaeger (1:06.85) finished sixth through ninth.
The Stillwater girls also won by a wide margin, outscoring runner-up White Bear Lake 739-598.
CJ Fredkove finished third with a time of 1:12.28 to lead the Ponies, who placed 9 skiers among the top 16.
Laney Charlsen (1:13.80) and Kirsten Anderson (1:14.18) finished fifth and sixth for Stillwater while Maycie Neubauer (1:15.03) and Brenna Kahn (1:15.78) placed eighth and ninth.
Less than six seconds separated Stillwater’s top eight finishers.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 733; 2. East Ridge 629; 3. Forest Lake 596; 4. Woodbury 566; 5. White Bear Lake 502; 6. Mounds View 467; 7. Roseville 383; 8. Park 193; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 116; 10. Irondale 96.
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 1:03.58; 3. Adam Gaertner 1:04.56; 5. Ethan Barclay 1:05.10; 6. AJ Johnson 1:05.42; 7. Austin Paseka 1:06.21; 8. Jacob Helke 1:06.83; 9. Maverick Jaeger 1:06.85; 36. Hunter Neubauer 1:20.61; 41. Jack Hoye 1:22.60; Wyatt Riniker, DQ. Individual winner: 1. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:03.58.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 739; 2. White Bear Lake 598; 3. Woodbury 571; 4. East Ridge 564; 5. Forest Lake 487; 6. Mounds View 483; 7. Roseville 342; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 264; 9. Park 248; 10. Irondale 128.
Stillwater results
3. CJ Fredkove 1:12.28; 5. Lainey Charlsen 1:13.80; 6. Kirsten Anderson 1:14.18; 8. Maycie Neubauer 1:15.03; 9. Brenna Kahn 1:15.78; 11. Karina Burns 1:17.74; 13. Bella Helke 1:17.96; 14. Alexa Thompson 1:18.07; 16. Lauren Riniker 1:18.55; 22. Rachel Allan 1:21.61. Individual winner: 1. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 1:09.71.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
