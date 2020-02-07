BIWABIK — There were no anxious moments for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine ski teams prior to the announcement of results from the Section 7 Meet on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies delivered a dominating performance to sweep both section titles for the third year in a row.
Led by individual medalist Kirsten Anderson, the Stillwater girls scored 445 points to easily surpass runner-up Duluth East (390), which also earned a spot in the state meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, also at Giants Ridge. Chisago Lakes followed in third place with 381 points.
The Stillwater boys also won by a comfortable margin, outdistancing runner-up Chisago Lakes 435-403 in the 24-team field. Cook County/Silver Bay finished third at 368.
The Ponies also featured the medalist in the boys race with Adam Gaertner, who led three Ponies in the top five.
“The last three years collectively, these kids all ski with confidence,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “They have confidence and mental toughness. It’s really awesome to see. They’re skiing for themselves, but the team aspect is really there for this program. Not everyone can say that. Collectively, they’re skiing for each other and we’re very happy for them to accomplish what they’ve accomplished.”
“They really are one big team,” added Neubauer, who also credited the team’s other coaches and support staff. “It’s really cool to be on their coattails and be a part of this.”
Anderson posted an impressive victory for the Stillwater girls. Her winning time of 1:15.29 was more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Maggie Blanding (1:18.50) of White Bear Lake.
“She wanted to win,” Neubauer said. “After the first run we just told her, there’s smart skiing and you have nothing to prove, but she really wanted to make a statement and there’s something to be said for all that confidence.”
CJ Fredkove was next for the Ponies in seventh place with a time of 1:22.98, followed by Lainey Charlsen (1:24.04) and Lauren Riniker (1:24.42) in 11th and 12th to complete the scoring. Brenna Kahn wasn’t far behind in 16th place with a time of 1:25.24.
“Lauren had been subtly holding back a little bit,” Neubauer said. “You can see if in some of the kids where an athlete is not ready to let it go. A couple weeks ago when we went up to Giants Ridge we had that conversation and she came down and was just grinning and said I didn’t think I could go that fast. It’s a huge jump and it’s just awesome the assertiveness and confidence on that first run. She knew she smoked that first run.
“To see Brenna Kahn skiing with so much confidence, too, and those are our fifth and sixth skiers. What a well-rounded cast and they all did their job. It was awesome.”
That depth was important as one of the team’s top skiers Rachel Allan struggled on her first run and settled for 38th overall.
“She’s been skiing well all year and we’re really bummed for her, but moving forward she plays a very important part of this team,” Neubauer said. “Being put farther back, she has the opportunity, and with a smaller field of 88, she can really climb up in the rankings big time. She’s a solid No. 2 on our team and she has a big role to fill starting from the back.”
Stillwater skiers ranked 1-2-3 after a strong first run. Gaertner finished with a two-run time of 1:12.70 to hold off Forest Lake’s Zach Trotto (1:12.87) for the individual title. Cash Jaeger (1:13.32) and AJ Johson (1:14.40) followed in third and fifth to help lead the charge for the Ponies.
“We knew the boys were going to be in a good place,” Neubauer said. “That’s when we had a conversation and just said hey, we never want to tell you guys to do something different, but just remember we don’t have to force any unnecessary errors. I believe everybody took a little bit off. The attack in the morning was the key to the whole race and then others have to react to it. We put pressure on everybody else and there was nothing nobody could do.”
Stillwater’s remaining skiers finished in a tight pack, with Jacob Helke completing the scoring in 12th place with a time of 1:16.71.
Ethan Barclay (1:16.83) and Hunter Neubauer (1:16.90) placed 13th and 14th.
It was am impressive showing when you consider the 19th-place finisher qualified for state as an individual.
“You look at the other half of the team, how can you be upset with three guys separated by less than two-tenths,” Neubauer said. “That is freakish, and tells you the strength and how hard it is to pick the team. They did exactly what we wanted them to do.
“We threw out a 100- and 101-point scorers because we didn’t need it. There’s teams that don’t score 101 points.”
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 445; 2. Duluth East 390; 3. Chisago Lakes 381; 4. Mahtomedi 333; 5. St. Croix Prep 319; 6. Hibbing 318; 7. Blaine 318; 8. Anoka 316; 9. White Bear Lake 314; 10. Forest Lake 306; 11. Virginia Area 293.5; 12. Andover 286; 13. Cook County/Silver Bay 280; 14. Centennial 274; 15. Coon Rapids 210; 16. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 146; 17. Champlin Park 102; 18. Duluth Denfeld 96; Cambridge Christian, Cambridge-Isanti, Hermantown, Duluth Marshall, Spectrum and St. Francis, inc.
Top 5, individual state qualifiers
1. Kirsten Anderson (St) 40.76-34.53—1:15.29; 2. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 45.52-35.98—1:18.50; 3. Cierra Karels (C-I) 43.21-36.60—1:19.81; 4. Lauren Carlson (DE) 42.77-37.42—1:20.19; 5. Sophie Janzig (CL) 43.73-37.42—1:21.15; 6. Hailey Baas (CC) 44.73-37.86—1:22.59; 9. Katie Danelski (Her) 46.18-37.68—1:23.86; 10. Halle Lamb (CC/SB) 44.78-39.09—1:23.87; 13. Stella Gronski (An) 44.98-39.71—1:24.69; 14. Kendra Entsminger (Bl) 45.44-39.61—1:25.05; 15. Morgan Tomas (FL) 46.84-38.32—1:25.16; 17. Sidney Brenteson (Sp) 45.68-40.17—1:25.85.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 40.76-34.53—1:15.29; 7. CJ Fredkove 44.89-38.09—1:22.98; 11. Lainey Charlsen 45.96-38.08—1:24.04; 12. Lauren Riniker 45.63-38.79—1:24.42; 16. Brenna Kahn 46.28-38.96—1:25.24; 38. Rachel Allan 53.48-38.78—1:32.26.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 435; 2. Chisago Lakes 403; 3. Cook County/Silver Bay 368; 4. Blaine 337; 5. Duluth East 332; 6. Hibbing 313; 7. White Bear Lake 306; 8. Virginia Area 299; 9. Centennial 280; 10. Forest Lake 278; 11. Duluth Marshall 274; 12. Coon Rapids 267; 13. Anoka 255; 14. St. Croix Prep 250; 15. Andover 230; 16. Mahtomedi 192; 17. Champlin Park 108.5; 18. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 97; Hermantown, LILA and St. Francis, inc.
Top 5, individual state qualifiers
1. Adam Gaertner (St) 38.13-34.57—1:12.70; 2. Zach Trotto (FL) 38.90-33.97—1:12.87; 3. Cash Jaeger (St) 38.49-34.83—1:13.32; 4. Jamie Mower (CL) 38.90-34.72—1:13.62; 5. AJ Johnson (St) 38.84-35.56—1:14.40; 6. Bren Elleson (DE) 39.74-35.52—1:15.26; 7. Jack Borash (Her) 39.72-35.58—1:15.30; 8. Cale Hendricks (DE) 40.16-35.42—1:15.58; 9. Masen McKeever (CC/SB) 39.96-35.79—1:15.75; 10. Garrett Thom (WBL) 40.19-35.63—1:15.82; 15. Noah Vinopal (Hib) 40.82-36.62—1:17.44; 16. Ray Dressley (CC/SB) 40.92-37.13—1:18.05; 17. Nate Killian (Bl) 40.95-37.39—1:18.34; 19. Patrick Levins (WBL) 42.21-36.51—1:18.72.
Stillwater results
1. Adam Gaertner 38.13-34.57—1:12.70; 3. Cash Jaeger 38.49-34.83—1:13.32; 5. AJ Johnson 38.84-35.56—1:14.40; 12. Jacob Helke 40.31-36.40—1:16.71; 13. Ethan Barclay 40.14-36.69—1:16.83; 14. Hunter Neubauer 40.45-36.45—1:16.90.
