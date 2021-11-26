OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After falling to the eventual champion in the opening round, the Stillwater Area adapted soccer team responded with two victories to claim the consolation title in the CI division of the state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies defeated South Suburban 14-6 in the consolation finals to finish the season with a 7-2-4 record.
Stillwater was defeated by Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington 17-2 in the state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 19. The Ponies bounced back with an 8-2 victory over St. Cloud in the consolation semifinals before closing out the season with the win over South Suburban, a team it played to a 12-all tie during the regular season.
It was an achievement more than a year in the making after the Ponies and the rest of the teams were limited to practices only in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We were excited,” Stillwater coach John Towle said. “Last year we could only practice but we had everybody returning. The kids kind of all came together and jelled. You start at the beginning and hope you improve and we just kept getting better and better.”
The Ponies finished with more ties than victories in the regular season, finishing with a 3-1-4 record.
“We didn’t close out some games and some games we came back and tied at the end,” Towle said.
Stillwater qualified for its first state tournament since 2013 after defeating Mounds View 15-0 on Nov. 3 and White Bear Lake 14-10 on Nov. 9 in the section playoffs.
“We use the regular season to get ready for the playoffs,” Towle said. “We probably play more and sub more than the teams we played and what it did was build more depth by giving the kids minutes. After having some growing pains early, it helped us in the end when we were strong.
“We just stayed patient with it. To be honest, I’m very happy with the way season ended. The kids really responded and it was a great year.”
The team made the most of its opportunities a year ago. Towle said the dedication to making the most of a challenging situation paid dividends this fall.
They still practiced four days a week, working on soccer skills and playing intersquad scrimmages, but they also played kickball and participated in other games and activities to keep things fresh.
“We recognized there was no chance we were going to play,” Towle said. “We got real creative to try and get the kids to love coming to practice and also build their skills. When you do that type of thing you have a goal and a plan and you’re hoping everybody buys into it. We were really blessed, not only did the kids buy into it but their parents bought into it. It was important that the kids had something active to do.
“We had a whole year of skill development.”
They were diligent about safety and mask compliance as well.
“We had no problems with it,” Towle said. “It was more of a adult problem than a kid problem. We had a ‘who could bring the coolest mask contest’ and turned a negative into a positive. There was nothing we could do about the situation, but we did it through the whole season with nobody getting sick. We were really blessed.”
This was Stillwater’s fifth state tournament appearance overall. The Ponies qualified as a cooperative with White Bear Lake in 2004, 2005 and 2006 — winning back-to-back state titles in 2005 and 2006. Stillwater also qualfied for state in 2013.
Stillwater 14,
South Suburban 6
Mason Mora-Clark, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, delivered 11 goals to help pace the Ponies in their 14-6 victory over South Suburban in the consolation finals. Danny O’Rourke, Sophie Wynne and Rylynn Zanon added a goal each.
Stillwater jumped out to a 7-1 halftime lead and stayed in front throughout the second half..
Playing their third game in two days, the Ponies were sharp throughout against a team it played to a draw on Oct. 11.
“That’s a huge credit to the kids and all the hard work they did,” Towle said. “I think we became stronger as far as the depth. Seeing them develop, it takes a lot of patience and a lot of work. We kept playing everybody and giving them minutes and you see that when we hit in the state tournament we were a lot deeper and a lot stronger the second time we played them.”
O’Rourke also tallied six assists for Stillwater, which also received two assists from Sam Enright and another from Maya Servasis.
Thomas Putnam finished with 23 saves in goal for the Ponies.
“I think we had the best goaltender that we’ve seen all year,” Towle said.
Stillwater 7 7 — 14
South Suburban 1 5 — 6
Goals — St, Mason Mora-Clark 11, Danny O’Rouke, Sophie Wynne and Rylynn Zanon; SS, Gabe Imafidon 5 and Lily Gilbertson.
Assists — St, Danny O’Rouke 6, Sam Enright 2 and Maya Servasis; SS, Gabe Imafidon.
Saves — St, Thomas Putnam 23; SS, Gener Guzman 17.
Stillwater 8, St. Cloud 2
The Ponies jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and held off the St. Cloud Area Crush 8-2 in the consolation semifinals on Nov. 20.
Mason Mora-Clark scored all eight goals for the Ponies, with Jack Ridgeman and Danny O’Rourke notching two assists apiece. Caroline Smith also supplied an assist for Stillwater.
Thomas Putnam turned away 16 of the 18 shots on goal he faced against the Crush.
St. Cloud 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 4 4 — 8
Goals — SC, Austin Bremer 2; St, Mason Mora-Clark 8.
Assists — SC, Kevin Dunham and Rece Haupert; St, Jack Ridgeman 2, Danny O’Rourke 2 and Caroline Smith.
Saves — SC, Logan Anderson 13; St, Thomas Putnam 16.
Lake/Burn/Farm 17, Stillwater 2
Caden Roseth scored 11 goals and Miller Hertaus added six to send Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington to a 17-2 victory over Stillwater in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 19. The Blazing Cats went on to defeat Dakota United 6-3 in the championship game to complete an undefeated season.
“They just had four kids who were really good,” Ponies coach John Towle said. “I wasn’t unhappy about how our kids competed in that game. We competed really hard.”
Mason Mora-Clark scored twice in the second half for the Ponies, who were bolstered by a large and boisterous cheering section on their home court.
“Our kids at the end of the game couldn’t have cared less if they won or lost because of how the kids treated them,” Towle said. “They had kids cheering for them and calling their names out and they were excited about that.”
Dakota United, which defeated the Ponies 6-3 on Oct. 27, and the Blazing Cats were the only teams to defeat Stillwater this season.
Lake/Burn/Farm 11 6 — 17
Stillwater 0 2 — 2
Goals — L/B/F, Caden Roseth 11, Miller Hertaus 6; St, Mason Mora-Clark 2.
Assists — L/B/F, Ryan Maltby and Sam Gallagher; St, none.
Saves — L/B/F, Riley Deutsch 25; St, Thomas Putnam 21.
