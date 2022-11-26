Stillwater goaltender Thomas Putnam makes a save during a 2-0 loss to Dakota United in the semifinals of the CI Division adapted soccer state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater’s Mason Mora-Clark battles for the ball with a Dakota United player during their semifinal game in the CI Division adapted soccer state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Liam Chau (13) high-fives Keagen Dyson (21) during introductions. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Rylynn Zanon
Sam Enright
Jackson Warolin
Mubarek Adem
Nicholas Wilkey (7) gets pumped up with assistant coach Annaliese North. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After capturing the consolation title a year ago, the Stillwater/Mahtomedi adapted soccer team climbed up to third place with a strong showing in this year’s CI Division state tournament on Nov. 18-19 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (8-5) entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of the South Division, but upended previously undefeated Park Center 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 18 in front of a boisterous home crowd.
Then on Saturday, the Ponies were stopped by eventual state runner-up Dakota United 2-0 in the semifinals. Stillwater/Mahtomedi responded with a 7-2 victory over St. Cloud Area in the third-place game.
Stillwater/Mahtomedi coach John Towle credited the challenging regular season for preparing the Ponies for their quarterfinal upset over Park Center (9-2).
“The South was a very competitive conference this year,” Towle said. “We grew as a team and peaked at the right time.”
The Ponies held strong defensively against a team that averaged more than 13 goals per game entering the tournament, led by senior goaltender Thomas Putnam and senior defender Rylynn Zanon.
“They showed huge leadership and stepped up big,” Towle said.
Sophomore Mason Mora-Clark contributed the bulk of the scoring for the Ponies, delivering six of their seven goals.
Stillwater/Mahtomedi lost a defensive battle to Dakota United (9-2), the No. 2 seed from the South Division, in the semifinals. Following a scoreless opening half, the Hawks (9-2) eventually broke through when Colin Price scored with 10 minutes remaining.
Nicholas Wilkey nearly answered for the Ponies just 30 seconds later, but his shot from distance drifted just past the outside corner of the net. It was Dakota United that secured the crucial next goal when Ada Kramer scored with just 4:07 remaining to provide a two-goal cushion.
It was a much tighter game than earlier this year when Dakota United defeated the Ponies 7-2 on Oct. 17.
“Having a roster full of new players, it took a while for us to jell as a team,” said Towle, who finished his seventh season coaching the Ponies — in addition to 35 years coaching high school sports.
Stillwater/Mahtomedi cruised past St. Cloud Area in the third-place game, led by Mora-Clark’s six goals. The Ponies also defeated St. Cloud in the consolation finals a year ago.
Sophomore Chase McCann also notched a goal for the Ponies.
In addition to Putnam and Zanon, the Ponies will say goodbye to fellow seniors CJ Taylor and Caroline Smith.
“We had eight new players this year and, though we do lose two of the main cogs Rylynn and Thomas, we look forward to having everyone else return for next year,” Towle said. “We’re hoping with this success it will convince more kids to come out next year.”
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville captured its second straight state championship with a 7-4 victory over Dakota United in the state finals. St. Paul Johnson defeated Park Center 9-8 in the fifth-place game.
