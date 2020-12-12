The Stillwater adapted soccer team played just one game this fall, but they made the most of it.
The Ponies were joined by the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA champion Stillwater girls soccer team for a unified game on Monday, Nov. 2 in the stadium at Stillwater Area High School.
This was the culminating event for the adapted team, which was only allowed to practice and did not play any games due to Minnesota State High School League restrictions because of COVID-19. The length of the season was trimmed to slightly more than a month, but the Ponies made the most of it.
“We did the best we could with the real rough situation in the world,” Ponies coach John Towle said. “We did not get any games, it was just practice and intersquad games. This was the one time we got to play against somebody besides ourselves.”
The 12-member team was split in half and filled out by members of the girls soccer team, which ended its undefeated season with a 2-0 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AA championship game on Oct. 24.
“The pandemic took away our ability to compete against other kids, but this allowed us to be with kids and out having some fun and do a little competition,” Towle said. “I think it meant a lot to our kids. The girls did an amazing job and were real supportive. We had a good couple hours to hang out with them and just have some fun at the end of the year.”
Each athlete from the adapted team scored during the friendly, which ended with a narrow victory for the yellow team after jumping out to a first-half lead and holding off the white team in the second half.
“It was amazing. The girls soccer team was amazing the way they welcomed our kids in and made them feel like they’re a part of their team for one day,” Towle said. “It felt like they definitely had a normal day of playing soccer.”
The adapted team plays 10 or 11 games during a typical season, not including playoffs. Stillwater has also hosted the CI and PI Divisions of the adapted soccer state tournament.
“We missed all of (the games),” Towle said. “We had a banquet with kids at the school, but didn’t have the dinner and our usual banquet.”
Towle said the players adapted well to the circumstances.
“We wore masks during practice and went through a month-and-a-half,” the coach said. “They wanted to play and have competition, but the reality is we couldn’t do that this year.
“It was a real trying year for the kids, but we did the best that we could. We didn’t have any issues with them wearing masks and attendance at practice was amazing as well.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
