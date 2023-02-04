winning sculpturenew.jpg

Minnesota’s very own House of Thune captured top honors. Members of that team included Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger. Their winning snow sculpture portrays the struggles of the pandemic and every individual’s ability to rebuild after prolonged stress and a sense of fractured identity.

You could say it’s been a journey in Dusty Thune’s quest for a world snow sculpting championship title. Team House of Thune, made up of Dusty, alongside his sister Kelly, and close friend David Aichinger, claimed the gold medals of the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championship  in the event hosted by the city of Stillwater and its chamber of commerce, and put on by company Winter Fun, LLC. 

“[The feeling] is top of the world, really. It’s been 20 years to get to this point,” Dusty said. His team has competed in other state and national competitions before, and competed at the World Championship last year when his team replaced a team that had dropped out. Since he was a last-minute replacement, he couldn’t get time off of his job as a teacher, so he spent his evenings into the early morning hours sculpting until the weekend.

Load comments