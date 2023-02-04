Minnesota’s very own House of Thune captured top honors. Members of that team included Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger. Their winning snow sculpture portrays the struggles of the pandemic and every individual’s ability to rebuild after prolonged stress and a sense of fractured identity.
You could say it’s been a journey in Dusty Thune’s quest for a world snow sculpting championship title. Team House of Thune, made up of Dusty, alongside his sister Kelly, and close friend David Aichinger, claimed the gold medals of the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championship in the event hosted by the city of Stillwater and its chamber of commerce, and put on by company Winter Fun, LLC.
“[The feeling] is top of the world, really. It’s been 20 years to get to this point,” Dusty said. His team has competed in other state and national competitions before, and competed at the World Championship last year when his team replaced a team that had dropped out. Since he was a last-minute replacement, he couldn’t get time off of his job as a teacher, so he spent his evenings into the early morning hours sculpting until the weekend.
“I wanted to win it last year, but I just couldn’t swing it with [working at] school,” he said.
This year, his team won the top prize from the field of 12 competitors representing eight different countries.
He and his team took nearly all of the 74 available hours for them to finish the piece they designed months in advance, and used about 30 tools – all of which Dusty custom-designed and built himself using CAD software.
“Instead of fighting with the snow, it’s like dancing with the snow,” he said.
Journey
The sculpture was symbolic, in many ways more than what Dusty planned for originally. The St. Paul special education teacher has been in the field for nearly two decades, a profession he feels passionate about. But a couple assaults from students after the return from COVID-closed classrooms sidelined him for a year as he healed, both physically and mentally, from his wounds. He doesn’t necessarily blame the students – he understands that the physical behavior was them acting out after a troubling time for the students compounded by their disabilities.
“I know they appreciate our time together. .. but they have a lot less control. I’m a pretty big presence, so I become a big target,” he said, adding “I have nothing but love for my students,”
Nonetheless, the two physical altercations caused some PTSD, brain damage – he still has trouble with memory issues and organization, he said – and issues with his bicep and tendons that make it harder to sculpt snow than before, he said.
Between physical therapy and mental therapy, he said “It helped me reshape my consciousness toward work.”
It was that effort, that year off of teaching trying to heal, he said, that led him to develop the sculpture.
“It was a really raw and inward look at how people fall apart, and how we’ve all been falling a part since the pandemic and how we put ourselves back together again; sometimes the pieces are in the right place, sometimes they’re not, sometimes they’re off just a bit, and sometimes we have to hold ourselves together while we hold people love together, as well. And so it was showing a rekindling of human interaction and bonding, holding ourselves together through our journey through life,” he said.
But what he didn’t expect was how the sculpture was going to also hit personally for his teammates, too. His sister Kelly, who now lives in Hawaii, ended up needing surgery on her eyes just two weeks before the competition, and had a hard time seeing while sculpting.
Then on the first day of the competition, his teammate David got a phone call from his art-studio partner that the studio they had just moved into a few months prior was on fire. He left the competition, rushed to Osceola where his studio had been, and discovered everything was a total loss. His partner convinced him to turn back and go back to the snow sculpting competition, and told him “win the damn thing.”
“So we were helping him hold it together,” Dusty said.
The sculpture is a human torso with blocks of snow either carved out of the body and misplaced, “as if we’re missing pieces of a puzzle,” he said.
“A lot of the blocks were missing out of areas that had to do with us,” Dusty said. He said they made the decision to add the part over the eye in honor of his sister, and over the heart, in honor of David. His portion of the body that a block was removed from? A bicep.
At this competition, the judges are the competitors themselves, but they cannot vote for their own sculpture. Dusty said that meant a great deal to him.
“They were saying I just nailed it and it was the best they’d seen, and they were so incredibly honored to be in the same ring as me and I was like ‘What?’ …It was just really heart warming to hear that,” he said.
Dusty is back to working as a teacher, this time at a different school in the district with a different role: a work coordinator. He’s excited about utilizing the school’s “maker space” which include things like 3d printers, painting/drawing areas, and welding tools to help students develop their own skills and passions. In his spare time, he’s still continuing to sculpt snow for various competitions or businesses.
“I’ve always wanted to be an Olympian,” he said. Until then, he’ll continue to sculpt snow for various competitions or businesses.
“Journey” and other snow sculptures from the competition are still up for viewing at Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater for as long as the weather cooperates. Dusty estimates that with the cold snap on its way, his sculpture should be up for at least another week before folding under the weight of itself.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.