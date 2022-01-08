The 50th Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30 at William O’Brien State Park, which is located just north of Marine on St. Croix. Skiers of all abilities are encouraged to participate and all proceeds from the race benefit the St. Croix Valley Ski Club youth skiing program.
There are four adult races of varying distances — and children’s races through age 13. In honor of the race’s history, organizers are also hosting a wooden ski race. In addition to the traditional distances, this year’s event will feature a 50-kilometer classical “Adventure Ski” in honor of the event’s 50th year. That race will include trails in a new section of the park.
“This year we are celebrating the 50th year on the William O’Brien trails, and so we’re hoping for a great celebration,” said Race Coordinator Katie Brekke. “This race is a big part of Marine on St Croix’s history, and is an important part of the St Croix Valley cross-country ski community. There are even families with up to three generations of skiers that have participated in the St Croix Valley Ski club and this race. In the early days of the race it started at the Marine Elementary School, then did a loop through William O’Brien State Park and ended back at the School for awards.”
Participants can register online through Jan. 28 at http://marineobrien.com/. There will be no day-of registration. Packet pickup for all races except the 50-kilometer event begins at 9 a.m., and will close 30 minutes prior to race start. Instructions will come separately for those participating in the 50-kilometer race.
The top three places in the 50-kilometer, 12.5- and 25-kilometer freestyle and classical races, male and female, will receive an artisan crafted mug and a custom “woodal” (wooden medal) to commemorate their victory. The adult and children’s award ceremony will take place immediately following the races. All adult racers are eligible to win prizes donated by local businesses via raffle. Race results will be posted on Skinnyski.com and PickleEvents.com.
The children’s races include a 100-meter “dash” for those ages 3-and-under, a 1/2-kilometer “sprint” for kids ages 4-5, a 2-kilometer “thriller” for children ages 6-9, and a 6-kilometer “mad dash” for ages 10-13.
Additional information is available at http://marineobrien.com/.
Schedule
Adult Adventure Ski Classical 8:15 a.m.
Wood ski (8 km) 10:10 a.m.
Adult Classical (12.5/25 km) 10:30 a.m.
Adult Freestyle (12.5/25 km) 11 a.m.
Children’s races 1:45 p.m.
