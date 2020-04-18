The COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley has now distributed $377,500 to 64 nonprofit organizations working to meet basic needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations receiving grants are utilizing the funds to assist residents with food, shelter, financial assistance and mental health needs.
Nonprofit organizations serving Washington and Chisago Counties have received significant support from the COVID-19 Response Fund.
This includes a $20,000 grant to Family Means, a $20,000 grant to Canvas Health, a $10,000 grant to Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, and a $10,000 grant to St. Andrew’s Community Resource. To date, 19 nonprofits serving Washington and Chisago Counties have received $152,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley.
The COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley was established March 20 as a collaboration between the St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF), United Way St. Croix Valley (UWSCV) and United Way Washington County East (UWWCE). The Response Fund will support community organizations responding to COVID-19 related needs in Chisago and Washington counties in Minnesota and Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin.
Initial funding was provided by the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation in the amount of $150,000, the Fred C. & Katherine B. Andersen Foundation in the amount of $150,000 and the SCVF in the amount of $35,000. Additional commitments from local affiliated community foundations, businesses, donor advised fund holders and others has brought the fund to nearly $400,000.
Grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley will continue to be made weekly. Local nonprofit organizations responding to basic needs are encouraged to apply at scvfoundation.org/covid-19-form-nonprofits. The application deadline for next week’s grants is 9 a.m., Monday, April 13.
A full list of grantees to date can be found at scvfoundation.org/covid-19
In a consolidated effort to help those most affected by COVID-19, the St. Croix Valley Foundation is waiving all administrative fees for the Covid-19 Response Fund for the St. Croix Valley. This means (with the exception of fees charged by banks/credit card companies) that 100% of a donor’s gift will be used to help those most affected by COVID-19 in the St. Croix Valley.
The COVID-19 Response Fund makes grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools and other public entities.
Grants from the Response Fund are recommended by an advisory committee appointed by the SCVF, UWSCV and UWWCE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.