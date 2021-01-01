Even with a long list of achievements for Stillwater-area athletes and teams, 2020 will undoubtedly also be remembered for the missed opportunities and lost seasons due to COVID-19.
The pandemic wiped out the entire spring sports season for Minnesota State High School League teams and significantly impacted summer, fall and now winter sports and activities.
Stillwater Area High School teams made the most of what was offered and completed during the year, including several memorable performances to highlight a productive winter campaign.
Stillwater’s 11 winter sports teams captured a combined six Suburban East Conference championships and five section titles — including three runner-up finishes and five top-four finishes at state.
The winter season also produced five individual state champions. Trey Kruse, Reid Ballantyne, Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke each claimed gold medals in wrestling while Josiah Fick defended his state diving championship.
Stillwater also racked up several titles during the fall season, including five conference and four section championships from its eight participating MSHSL teams.
The MSHSL state meet was canceled, but Ethan Vargas and Ana Weaver ran to individual titles for the Stillwater boys and girls in the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase to cap their undefeated seasons.
The Ponies were poised for additional success last spring with a number of teams expected to return talented and experienced rosters. The MSHSL, however, suspended what remained of the winter sports season before the conclusion of the girls basketball state tournament and announced the cancellation of spring sports on April 23.
“We feel badly for all of our athletes, especially our senior Class of 2020,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said at the time. “The experiences and opportunities will be missed by so many out on the fields, in the pool, and around stadiums. There aren’t enough words to express our sorrow. I feel this important part of education and growth is an empty pail for the SAHS’s Spring of 2020.”
Stillwater athletes and teams were eventually allowed to return to training in June while following guidelines that limited the number of participants per session and established protocols designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In early August, the MSHSL Board of Directors voted to start girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming and diving as scheduled on Aug. 17 — but with fewer contests and a shorter season.
Football and volleyball, meanwhile, were originally scheduled to squeeze into a newly created slot after winter sports and before the traditional start of spring sports. That plan would have resulted in a delayed start and later finish for the spring sports season.
Eventually, the MSHSL decided to move forward with reduced football and volleyballs seasons back in the fall, with games starting in October.
The start of winter sports practices were also pushed back until January of 2021.
Listed below are some of the memorable — and positive — highlights from 2020.
Winter
The Stillwater wrestling team finished as the Class AAA state runner-up for the second year in a row and followed with a remarkable showing while producing four individual state champions and nine state placewinners from among its school record 13 state qualifiers.
Reid Ballantyne captured his fourth straight individual gold medal — this one at 132 pounds — and was joined by teammates Trey Kruse (145), Hunter Lyden (152) and Roman Rogotzke (182), who each claimed their first state titles.
Finishing their season with a flourish, the Ponies turned in an 8-1 record in the medal round, with Matt Hogue (120) and Ryder Rogotzke (160) each placing third, Javon Taschuk (126) and Kieler Carlson (138) finishing fifth and Josh Piechowski (195) coming in sixth.
In the team competition, Stillwater fell to Shakopee 34-21 to finish the season with a 24-3 record.
In boys swimming and diving, the Ponies won their sixth straight SEC championship and ninth consecutive Section 4AA championship. Stillwater also placed fourth at True Team state and extended its dual meet winning streak to 55 in a row.
Josiah Fick wrapped up a remarkable career with the Ponies by defending his individual state diving championship. It wasn’t easy, as the University of Minnesota recruit was hampered by a back injury throughout the season.
The Ponies also excelled on the snow, with the Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams each capturing conference and section titles before place second at the state meet.
Kirsten Anderson and Adam Gaertner each claimed medalist honors at the Section 7 Meet before earning all-state honors.
In Nordic skiing, Libby Tuttle finished as the individual state runner-up in the pursuit while leading the Stillwater girls to a third-place finish in the team standings.
The only Stillwater team impacted by the suspension of winter sports was girls basketball, which was denied an opportunity to play for third place after falling to state powerhouse Hopkins 66-40 in the semifinals.
The Royals were led by Paige Bueckers, arguably the best player in the history of Minnesota girls basketball.
Stillwater (24-6) routed fourth-seeded Park Center 82-52 in the state quarterfinals.
The Stillwater girls hockey team (15-2-1 SEC, 21-6-1) captured its first Suburban East Conference championship since 2006 and advanced to the Section 4AA finals before getting stopped by Hill-Murray 3-1.
Fall
The fall state tournaments were canceled by the MSHSL, but Stillwater teams made the most of the abbreviated fall season.
Stillwater captured conference championships in football, boys and girls soccer, boys cross country and girls swimming and diving. The Ponies also collected four section championships, including a sweep in boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, and boys cross country.
Led by Ms. Soccer finalist and All-American Lexi Huber, the Stillwater girls soccer team finished with a 13-0-1 record after blanking rival East Ridge 2-0 in the section finals.
After winning just two of its first six games to start the season, the Stillwater boys soccer team (10-2-2) reeled off eight straight victories to win its fourth section championship in the past five years. The Ponies held off upstart Park 1-0 in the section finals.
The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team continued several remarkable streaks this fall while winning the program’s 18th straight conference championship and 19th consecutive section crown. The Ponies also extended their state-record dual meet winning streak to 177 dating back to the 2003 season, including 153 straight conference victories since 2002.
In addition to the individual title by Ethan Vargas, the Stillwater boys cross country team placed second behind Prior Lake in the Cross Country Showcase at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater.
Ana Weaver won the Class AA individual state championship a year ago and also took top honors in the Cross Country Showcase while leading the Stillwater girls to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
Earlier in the season at Forest Lake, Weaver set a state record with a winning time of 16:42.6 for a 5,000-meter cross country race.
The Stillwater football team closed out the regular season with consecutive victories, including a 16-0 triumph over previously undefeated and fourth-ranked East Ridge to capture the program’s first conference or sub-district championship since 2012.
Others
The Olympics were among the many events postponed this summer due to COVID-19. The Games in Tokyo have been rescheduled for 2021, impacting two Olympic hopefuls from the St. Croix Valley.
A track and field finalist in the 1,500 meters in 2016, Stillwater graduate Ben Blankenship was gearing up for another opportunity to join Team USA.
Another SAHS grad, Nicole Hause, was one of 16 members named to the inaugural U.S.A. Skateboarding National Team in 2019 and is among those vying for a spot in the Olympics in the Women’s Park competition when the Olympics are slated to return in August. This marks the first time skateboarding will be included in the Olympic Games.
• Afton native and Winter Olympics gold medalist in cross-country skiing Jessie Diggins was scheduled to race in her home state last March with a World Cup Sprint Finals event scheduled for Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley. It would have been the first World Cup race held in the United States since 2001, but was canceled due to COVID-19.
• At St. Croix Preparatory Academy, a storybook season for the boys basketball team came to an abrupt ending just days before the MSHSL suspended all activities. The third-ranked Lions (26-1) were one of just two remaining undefeated teams in Class AA before falling to Cristo Rey Jesuit 68-61 in the Section 4AA semifinals.
• At least 17 Stillwater Area High School student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent this fall. After having 13 participate in National Signing Day in 2018 and 2019, this year’s number is believed to be the highest total in school history.
This year’s signees include: Ethan Vargas (Furman), Norah Bates (Northern Michigan), Allison Benning (Oregon), Gionna Carr (Tennessee State), Dorothy Chislett (Valparaiso), Hannah Dettmann (San Jose State), Schuyler DuPont (Cornell), Anna Fisher (Concordia-St. Paul), Lexi Huber (St. Thomas), Annie McGuire (Denver), Alexis Pratt (Nebarska-Omaha), Alex Ritzer (North Carolina), Sydney Rogness (Utah), Roman Rogotzke (South Dakota State), Ana Weaver (Brigham Young), Will Whittington (Missouri) and Gavin Zurn (North Dakota State).
