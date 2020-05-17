This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls track and field — After having its run of 10 consecutive True Team section titles snapped by Eagan a year earlier, the Stillwater girls track and field team sweeps all four relays on the way to a 806-744.5 victory over the Wildcats and the rest of the Section 2AAA field. Jackie Collier and Natalie Phippen each run on three of the winning relays for the Ponies, who also receive first-place finishes from Emily Olson (3,200), Skyler Kroschel (100 hurdles), Megan Meads (300 hurdles) and Adrianna Nora (shot put).
Girls golf — Competing in challenging conditions, Cassie Deeg shoots a 79 to help lead the Stillwater girls golf team (354) to a six-shot victory over second-place White Bear Lake (360) in a Suburban East Conference meet at Stillwater Country Club. Hailey Boner (87), Abby Thiets (89) and Maddie Arbisi (99) complete the scoring for the Ponies.
Boys track and field — Frank Falzone and Brian Brochman each win two events to help lift the Stillwater boys track and field team to the Section 2AAA True Team title. The Ponies outscore runner-up Woodbury 910-766 to advance to state after failing to qualify each of the three previous seasons. In addition to Falzone (200 and 400) and Brochman (800 and 1,600), the Ponies also receive victories from Jack Baglio (long jump, Josh Radmanovich (shot put) and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Girls hockey — Senior goaltender Marah Sobczak is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls hockey team, which finishes the season with a 16-9-2 record record after falling to eventual state champion Roseville in the section semifinals. Sobczak, who finishes her career with a 29 shutouts, joins teammates Lisa Tuuri and Amanda Cartony in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors.
