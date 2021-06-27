This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — Senior Marshall Davis, who places second in the 110 hurdles, sixth in the 300 hurdles and contributes to a state championship in the 4x400 relay, receives the Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship for the Stillwater boys track and field team.
Girls golf — Fresh off capturing an individual state championship for the Stillwater girls golf team, Cassie Deeg qualifies for the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois after placing second in a qualifier at Chaska Town Course. Deeg shoots a 1-under par 71 to finish one shot behind Celia Kuenster and one shot ahead of third-place finisher Casey Danielson.
Baseball — Maple Grove’s Jacob Schwager limits the Stillwater baseball team to just two hits and two walks in a complete game as the Crimson defeat the Ponies 4-1 in the semifinals of the Class AAA state baseball tournament at Midway Stadium. Austin Booher strikes out 10 in a complete game six-hitter as Stillwater finishes its season with a 3-2 victory over Rochester Century in the third-place game.
