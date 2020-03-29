This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Colleges — Stillwater graduate Chelsey Jones is a member of the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team that falls to eventual champion UM-Duluth 3-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four. Two other former Ponies standouts, Allie Schwab and Kelsey Johnson play for the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team that loses to eventual champion Amherst College 4-0 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Nordic skiing — Seniors Jessie Diggins and Gabe Hanson are chosen the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams. A three-time individual state champion in the pursuit, Diggins helped lead the Ponies their second state team championship in three seasons. Hanson was joined by teammate Brett Ylonen in earning all-state honors after placing 17 at the state meet.
Baseball — Former Stillwater Area High School and University of Minnesota pitcher Glen Perkins competes for a spot in the bullpen for the Minnesota Twins coming out of spring training. The lefthander was plagued by lingering shoulder injury a year earlier, which results in Perkins filing a grievance against the team over service time.
