This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — Pitcher David Koll allows just three hits and strikes out seven in the complete game as Stillwater records a 3-0 Suburban East Conference baseball victory over Park. Brandon Schuman and Tony Nettleton each collect two hits while Josh Green singles and drives in two runs for the Ponies, who have limited their opponents to just five runs combined in their last four games.
Boys golf — Led by co-medalist Drew Lynch, who fires a 2-over par 74, the Stillwater boys golf team wins a tie-breaker with defending Class AAA state champion and No. 2-ranked Wayzata to claim the 18-team Dellwood Invitational. Hudson Carpenter (76), Joey Kroening (77) and Sammy Sicard (82) complete the scoring for the Ponies, but Konnor Scanlon wins the tie-breaker with an 84 as the team’s fifth scorer after Stillwater and Wayzata each finished with totals of 309.
Girls lacrosse — Facing the team that ended its season in the section semifinals a year ago, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team receives five goals from Sammi Reiter and four from Abby Harri in a 14-12 nonconference victory over highly regarded Centennial. Emily Gould and Abby Locke add two goals apiece for the the Ponies, who also receive a team-high three assists from Hannah Dickman. Goaltender Luci Gaertner also makes 12 saves.
Boys basketball — Jesse George is chosen the Defense MVP and fellow senior Alex Oman receives the Offense MVP award for the Stillwater boys basketball team, which finishes with a 20-7 record (13-5 in SEC) under first-year Ponies coach Randy Jordan. Oman, Ryan Duxbury and Paul Franklin each receive all-conference honors for the Ponies.
