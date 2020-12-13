This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Wrestling — Brock Horwath collects three victories to help the Stillwater wrestling team post a 2-1 record in the Eastview Invitational. The Ponies open with comfortable victories over Spring Lake Park (58-12) and Eastview (50-21) before falling to three-time reigning Class AA state champion Simley (57-15) in the finale.
Girls basketball — Senior Kristin Sahr drains five 3-pointers and finishes with 23 points and seven rebounds while propelling the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 65-54 nonconference victdory over Henry Sibley. Kelcie Kempenich adds 12 points and Savanna Handevidt chips in with 11 for the Ponies (2-2).
Volleyball — After finishing her four-year varsity career with a school record 1,246 kills, senior Emily McDonough is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team. Along with teammates Adrianna Nora and Meghan Olsen, McDonough also earns All-Suburban East Conference honors for the conference champion Ponies (8-1 SEC, 22-8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.