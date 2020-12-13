Kristin Sahr col.jpg

Kristin Sahr

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Wrestling — Brock Horwath collects three victories to help the Stillwater wrestling team post a 2-1 record in the Eastview Invitational. The Ponies open with comfortable victories over Spring Lake Park (58-12) and Eastview (50-21) before falling to three-time reigning Class AA state champion Simley (57-15) in the finale.

Girls basketball — Senior Kristin Sahr drains five 3-pointers and finishes with 23 points and seven rebounds while propelling the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 65-54 nonconference victdory over Henry Sibley. Kelcie Kempenich adds 12 points and Savanna Handevidt chips in with 11 for the Ponies (2-2).

Volleyball — After finishing her four-year varsity career with a school record 1,246 kills, senior Emily McDonough is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team. Along with teammates Adrianna Nora and Meghan Olsen, McDonough also earns All-Suburban East Conference honors for the conference champion Ponies (8-1 SEC, 22-8).

