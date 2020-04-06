This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Softball — In her varsity debut, Stillwater freshman Hannah Heacox throws a one-hit shutout as the Ponies knock off Lakeville North in their season opener. Heacox walks two and finishes with five strikeouts, giving up only a looping single to right field. Christine Nolde leads the Ponies with two hits, including a double, while Allison Eder-Zdechlik launches a solo home run.
Boys Hockey — Senior Wilson Housley is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys hockey team, which finishes with a 15-10-2 record after falling to White Bear Lake 3-1 in the Section 4AA semifinals. Kyle Mogren and Ben Wiegand join Housley in receiving all-conference honors.
Girls track and field — Kelly McGarry wins the 100 and 300 hurdles to help lead the Stillwater girls track and field team to an 89-57 dual meet victory over Roseville at SAHS. In addition to placing first in three out of four relays, the Ponies also receive victories from Jackie Collier (100), Emily Olson (3,200), Maureen Stormont (long jump), Kelsey Pederson (triple jump), Adri Nora (shot put), Allie Giebel (high jump) and Skyler Kroschel (pole vault).
