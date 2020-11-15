Tom Linner col.jpg

Tom Linner

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Junior Tom Linner places 28th and sophomore Eric Colvin finishes 31st overall to help lead the Stillwater boys cross country team to a seventh-place showing in the Class AA state meet at St. Olaf College. Sophomores Wayde Hall and Sean Bjork place 73rd and 97th for the Ponies, a team with just one senior in its state lineup.

Football — Stillwater and Mounds View shared the Suburban East Conference football championship with Cretin-Derham Hall, but the top-seeded Mustangs gained the upper hand after dispatching Stillwater 32-6 in the Section 2AAAAA finals. The Ponies, who receive 142 rushing yards on 25 carries from Corey Petersen, finish the season with an 9-2 record.

Colleges — Several Stillwater Area High School athletes sign a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period, a list that includes baseball player Pad Getchell (North Dakota), swimmer Hannah Bowen (Notre Dame), softball player Madie Eckstrom (Minnesota), volleyball player Mary Mikutowski (UM-Crookston), volleyball player Adrianna Nora (Baylor), lacrosse player Hannah Dickman (Detroit-Mercy), swimmer Torie Buberl (South Dakota), lacrosse player Carson Cannon (Denver), hockey player Caitlin Hewes (Connecticut) and soccer player Maureen Stormont (UM-Duluth).

