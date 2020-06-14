David Koll col.jpg

David Koll

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Colleges — Mike Strong, a 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate, is drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 22nd round of the Major League Baseball Draft. A junior pitcher at Oklahoma State University, is chosen 665th overall.

Baseball — Returning just three players from the previous year’s state runner-up, the Stillwater baseball team defeats Cretin-Derham Hall in back-to-back games to capture the Section 4AAA championship and earn a repeat trip to state. David Koll strikes out seven and doesn’t allow an earned run in Stillwater’s 4-1 victory over the Raiders in Game 1. Koll also threw one inning to start Game 2 before AJ Joy and Jayson Pernu did the rest in another strong pitching performance for the Ponies.

Softball — After a four-year varsity career with the Stillwater softball team, senior third baseman Kelsey McQuillan is chosen to participate in the 22nd Annual Minnesota High School All-Star Girls Softball Series.

Tags

Load comments