Savannah Sprenger col.jpg

Savannah Sprenger

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Adapted soccer — Austin Harjes and Dan Pehrson each deliver two goals, but the Stillwater adapted soccer team drops a 5-4 decision against Robbinsdale Armstrong in the regular season finale at SAHS.

Football — Taking over with just 53 seconds remaining, Mounds View drives 72 yards after scoring on a fade pass as time expires to defeat Stillwater 19-18 in a wild Section 2AAAAA semifinal contest at Mustang Stadium. The Ponies finish the season with 7-3 record as Mounds View ends their season for the fourth year in a row.

Volleyball — Savannah Sprenger finishes with 12 kills and Bri Horwath adds eight kills, but the fourth-seeded Stillwater volleyball team falls to Woodbury 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAA tournament at Stillwater Area High School. Maddie Brandon records 15 digs for the Ponies (14-14) while Susan Evans leads the way with 27 set assists.

Tags

Load comments