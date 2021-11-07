This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Adapted soccer — Austin Harjes and Dan Pehrson each deliver two goals, but the Stillwater adapted soccer team drops a 5-4 decision against Robbinsdale Armstrong in the regular season finale at SAHS.
Football — Taking over with just 53 seconds remaining, Mounds View drives 72 yards after scoring on a fade pass as time expires to defeat Stillwater 19-18 in a wild Section 2AAAAA semifinal contest at Mustang Stadium. The Ponies finish the season with 7-3 record as Mounds View ends their season for the fourth year in a row.
Volleyball — Savannah Sprenger finishes with 12 kills and Bri Horwath adds eight kills, but the fourth-seeded Stillwater volleyball team falls to Woodbury 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AAA tournament at Stillwater Area High School. Maddie Brandon records 15 digs for the Ponies (14-14) while Susan Evans leads the way with 27 set assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.