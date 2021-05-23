This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys tennis — After losing to Roseville 5-2 earlier in the season, the fifth-seeded Stillwater boys tennis team receives singles victories from Eric Hilpert, Nico Gibb, Colton Anderson and Tim Schlor to cruise past the Raiders 6-1 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals. The Ponies win all three matches that require three sets to decide.
Girls lacrosse — Sammi Reiter delivers eight goals and Hannah Dickman adds six goals and two assists to help lead the Stillwater girls lacrosse team to a 21-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury/East Ridge. The victory locks up the third straight confernce championship for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 10-2).
Baseball — Joe Zorn extends his scoreless innings streak to 16 in a complete game four-hitter as Stillwater blanks Hastings 5-0 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game at SAHS. The senior walks two batters and finishes with eight strikeouts.
Colleges — Stillwater graduate Mike Strong is chosen the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Pitcher of the Week following an outing against Baylor. The Oklahoma State senior struck out a career high 14 batters in eight innings of an eventual 1-0 win for the Cowboys in 10 innings. He faced just three batters over the minimum and did not allow a runner past second base.
