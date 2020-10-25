This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls soccer — Maureen Stormont and Alli Reinke each score a goal and Sarah de St. Aubin finishes with 11 saves as the Stillwater girls soccer team defeats Woodbury 2-0 in the Section 4AA finals at SAHS. The Ponies (20-1) avenge their only loss of the season while ending Woodbury’s run of eight consecutive section titles.
Football — The Stillwater football team intercepts five passes and recovers a fumble on the way to a 42-13 victory over Hastings to earn a share of the Suburban East Conference championship with Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall. Tony Nettleton returns two of those interceptions for touchdowns in the second half and Ryan Belt also scores on a 51-yard interception return to spark the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 7-1).
Girls swimming and diving — Wayzata holds off Stillwater by just 29 points (2,339-2,310) to capture the girls swimming and diving Class AA True Team state championship at the U of M Aquatic Center. The Trojans halt a six-year True Team state winning streak for Stillwater, which receives first-place finishes from Hannah Bowen in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Boys soccer — Brett Ylonen records his 16th shutout of the season as the top-seeded Stillwater boys soccer team blanks Woodbury 1-0 to capture the Section 4AA championship. Jake Janacek delivers only goal of the game for the Ponies in the fifth minute of play.
