This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls lacrosse — Sammi Reiter and Hannah Dickman each score three goals to help lead Stillwater to a 7-5 nonconference girls lacrosse victory over Mahtomedi at SAHS. This marks the first victory for the Ponies over Mahtomedi in four attempts since they became a varsity program.
Boys track and field — One day after winning the Suburban East Conference Relays, the Stillwater boys track and field team outlasts Moorhead 906-819 to win the eight-team Cambridge-Isanti Invitational. The Ponies receive a first-place finish from Paxton Harvieux in the 400 meters and victories in the 4x200 (Nate Ricci, Frank Falzone, Neal Goff and Makao Day) and 4x400 (Harvieux, Marshall Davis, Falzone and Brian Brochman) relays.
Girls swimming and diving — Stillwater junior Hannah Bowen garners the Girls Athlete of the Year Award and coach Brian Luke receives the Girls Coach of the Year Award during the Minnesota Swimming and Diving High School All-State Banquet. Two-time state diving champion Maggie Keefer and two-time individual state champ Kaela Anderson are also finalists for the Athlete of the Year Award for the Ponies, who capture their sixth straight True Team state championship and fourth MSHSL state title in five years.
