Adam Paulson col.jpg

Adam Paulson

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — In addition to raising money for cancer research as part of its Dig Pink Night, the Stillwater volleyball team sweeps White Bear Lake 3-0 to earn a share of the Suburban East Conference championship with Woodbury. Adrianna Nora delivers 16 kills to lead the Ponies, who win by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-9.

Football — In a football game that features five lead changes, Stillwater marches 62 yards for the winning touchdown with just 11 seconds remaining to spoil Cretin-Derham Hall’s homecoming with a memorable 31-28 victory. Cartier Alexander powers in from 1 yard out on third down to complete the comeback for Stillwater against the No. 2-ranked Raiders. Ponies quarterback Adam Paulson completes 15 of 22 passes for 163 yards and also rushes for a touchdown.

Boys soccer — Following a scoreless opening half, Stillwater scores three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half on the way to a 4-0 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AA quarterfinals at SAHS. The top-seeded Ponies receive a goal each from Sam Rasmussen, Eli Bjerk, Patrick Roth and Danny Laudet.

Tags

Load comments