This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Volleyball — In addition to raising money for cancer research as part of its Dig Pink Night, the Stillwater volleyball team sweeps White Bear Lake 3-0 to earn a share of the Suburban East Conference championship with Woodbury. Adrianna Nora delivers 16 kills to lead the Ponies, who win by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-9.
Football — In a football game that features five lead changes, Stillwater marches 62 yards for the winning touchdown with just 11 seconds remaining to spoil Cretin-Derham Hall’s homecoming with a memorable 31-28 victory. Cartier Alexander powers in from 1 yard out on third down to complete the comeback for Stillwater against the No. 2-ranked Raiders. Ponies quarterback Adam Paulson completes 15 of 22 passes for 163 yards and also rushes for a touchdown.
Boys soccer — Following a scoreless opening half, Stillwater scores three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half on the way to a 4-0 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AA quarterfinals at SAHS. The top-seeded Ponies receive a goal each from Sam Rasmussen, Eli Bjerk, Patrick Roth and Danny Laudet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.