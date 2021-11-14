This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls cross country — After joining teammates Abby Lange, Maria Morley and Larissa Colvin in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors, senior Cassie Pratt is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls cross country team.
Boys cross country — After finishing seventh a year earlier, the Stillwater boys cross country team outdistances Burnsville 92-115 to capture the Class AA state championship at St. Olaf College. It is the fourth state championship overall for the Ponies, but first in more than a decade. Wayde Hall and Eric Colvin place 7th and 10th overall to lead the Ponies, who also feature Tom Linner (31st), Tayler Aarness (37th) and Sean Bjork (87th) among their top five.
Girls swimming and diving — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team extends an impressive streak while claiming the program’s 16th consecutive JV conference championship. Francesca Zeller, Megan Letkeman and Robyn Doughty each win two individual events to help pace the Ponies.
