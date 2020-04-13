This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — Stillwater places first or second in 14 of 19 events as the Ponies slip past White Bear Lake 150-149 to win the eight-team Suburban East Conference Relays at White Bear Lake. The Ponies nearly sweep the distance events while scoring 48 out of a possible 50 points in those events, winning the 4,800, 4x1,600, 4x3,200 and distance medley relay.
Gymnastics — Following an outstanding career that included five trips to the state meet, senior Kristina Krenz is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team. Sophomore Alicia Doerr joins Krenz in receiving all-conference honors for the Ponies.
Wrestling — After helping the Ponies set a school record for victories in a season with a 23-9 record, including 7-2 to place third in the Suburban East Conference, senior Duncan Secor earns the Most Valuable Athlete honor for the Stillwater wrestling team during its postseason awards banquet. The Ponies fell to White Bear Lake in the finals of the section tournament, but also qualify a school record seven wrestlers to state.
