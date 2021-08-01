This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Legion baseball — After winning its league championship, the Stillwater Legion baseball team falls to Eastview 9-2 in the semifinals and is eliminated by East Ridge 15-11 in the loser’s bracket of the Third District Tournament at Burnsville. Post #48, led by seniors Joe Zorn, Pad Getchell, Will Anderson and Tom Forster, finishes the season with a 21-9 record.
Running — Stillwater resident Josh Kaul finishes second in a time of 52:50) to pace local runners in the Freight House 10-mile Road Race as part of Lumberjack Days. Age group winners from the St. Croix Valley also include Steven Dado (19-under) of Stillwater) and Jim Graupner (60-69) of Lake Elmo, who crosses the line in 1:15.33.
Girls golf — For the fourth time in five seasons, junior Cassie Deeg is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls golf team. Deeg, the Class AAA individual state champion, joins Hailey Boner, Abby Thiets and Alex Zeuli in earning all-conference honors. They carried the Ponies to their second straight Suburban East Conference championship and third consecutive Section 4AAA title before placing second at state.
