This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — Despite trailing Roseville by 72 points after eight events, the Stillwater boys track and field team finishes strong on Day 2 to outdistance the Raiders 186.5-168 to win the Suburban East Conference championship at East Ridge High School. The Ponies won the meet despite finishing first in just three events, the 1,600 meters (Tom Linner), 3,200 (Eric Colvin) and the 4x400 relay (Makao Day, Jack Baglio, Marshall Davis and Nate Ricci).
Girls golf — Cassie Deeg (82) and Hailey Boner (83) lead the way for the Stillwater girls golf team, which finishes second behind Cretin-Derham Hall in the conference tournament at Oak Glen but still holds on to capture the Suburban East Conference title. Abby Thiets and Alex Zeuli join Deeg and Boner in earning All-SEC honors.
Softball — The Stillwater softball team committed nine errors, issued eight walks and hit another batter, but also scored a season-high number of runs to escape with an 11-9 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals of the Section 4AAA tournament at McKnight Fields. Madie Eckstrom, Allison Eder-Zdechlik, Dani Wigen, Maddy Falk and Hannah Heacox each tallied two hits for the second-seeded Ponies.
