Ameri Group, Inc., parent of First Resource Bank, has successfully completed its acquisition of two Lake Area Bank offices operated by Waseca Bancshares, Inc. The two acquired offices, in Lindstrom and Forest Lake, Minnesota, now operate as branches of First Resource Bank.
With the addition of two bank offices, First Resource Bank advances its goal to grow its footprint and secure its place as one of the fastest growing banks in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
“Our cultures of focusing on employees, customers, and communities are well-aligned,” said Aaron Siegle, president of First Resource Bank. “Customers of Lake Area Bank will continue to see the same friendly faces at their bank, and they’ll benefit from being part of a larger community bank network, with additional locations and a greater borrowing capacity.”
“There’s also a full suite of cash management services, along with top-quality bank products and services,” Siegle said. “All of us at First Resource Bank are excited about the growth we’ve experienced in the past few years, much of it organic.”
First Resource Bank raised more than $18 million in capital to support its growth over the last few years, Siegle said. “We’ve had tremendous support from investors who believe in our mission and our goals. We’ve experienced organic growth exceeding 100 percent over the last three years alone.”
The addition of the Lindstrom and Forest Lake branches expands First Resource Bank to six offices, five in Minnesota and one in Western Wisconsin, and approximately $500 million in assets.
“We pride ourselves on delivering quality banking products and services, with a strong focus on serving our communities. Our staff works incredibly hard, and clearly the market is responding. We believe the customers of Lindstrom and Forest Lake will embrace the top-notch products and services delivered to them under the First Resource Bank brand,” Siegle said.
First Resource Bank began as The First National Bank of St. Croix Falls, chartered in 1919 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. In 2016, the bank’s ownership formed a holding company, Ameri Financial Group, Inc. Today, First Resource Bank continues serving small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals with prompt, friendly client service and simple lending and deposit solutions. First Resource Bank’s professional, responsive and uncomplicated business approach has resulted in becoming one of the fastest growing banks in the state of Minnesota. With offices in Lino Lakes, Lindstrom, Forest Lake, Minneapolis and Stillwater, as well as St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, it intends to build on its growth while continuing to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.
