Ameri Group, Inc., parent of First Resource Bank, has successfully completed its acquisition of two Lake Area Bank offices operated by Waseca Bancshares, Inc. The two acquired offices, in Lindstrom and Forest Lake, Minnesota, now operate as branches of First Resource Bank.

With the addition of two bank offices, First Resource Bank advances its goal to grow its footprint and secure its place as one of the fastest growing banks in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

