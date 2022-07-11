Clara and Brian Wicklund, who will be performing with their respective bands Honeybutter and Barley Jacks at next weekend’s Lumberjack Day’s festival, have been making music together since Clara was a little girl. Though the father and daughter musicians will be going on at different times, with Clara’s band headlining, they have not ruled out sitting in on each other’s sets.
Brian plays fiddle and mandolin with the Barley Jacks, a group whose sound tends to be rootsy, their sets featuring bluegrass and traditional numbers. Clara plays upright bass and sings with Honeybutter which has a sound that is rooted in jazz.
“Originally all three of my kids suffered through fiddle lessons with me,” Brian said. Additionally, Cynthia, the wife and mother of the family plays guitar and was a professional clogger. “It seemed like we really should have a family band.”
“As you do,” Clara added. At this time she was eleven and was still playing fiddle. Her brother, Ben, who was five, played a drum.
“We did a number of gigs as a family band and, man, those were the most stressful gigs,” Brian recalled. “I had to lead practices, develop a repertoire. I was also the sound man, and also the driver. I was the instrument tech. Practices usually ended with someone crying and it wasn’t always just me. We realized we could have a family band or we could be a happy family, so we decided on the latter.”
Clara picked up the bass in junior high. “I just really loved the sound of the bass,” she said. “I was more attracted to the low end of it and I had been playing fiddle for so long which is just squeaky in your ear. And I was young and I wanted to do something totally different.”
Her attachment to the instrument grew as she discovered other women who were playing, like the jazz bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding. “Part of what was so cool about the bass was, at the time, there weren’t a lot of female bass players and when I was exposed to them that was huge for me.”
Clara also plays in another group called Blue Hazard, which plays bluegrass and traditional, like her father’s band. They were looking for a bass player and Brian knew several of the members who he’d had as students. He told them she could play, though Clara had only recently picked up the instrument. “So I joined without knowing how to play the bass and I just sort of learned by ear,” she said.
After high school, Clara left home, but moved back to Marine on St. Croix last summer, to a house right next door to her father. “So something obviously worked,” she said. “Lessons weren’t too terrible.”
Honeybutter’s first single, “When I Grow Up,” seemed to catch fire immediately. Brian talks about that with pride. “It’s interesting seeing Clara’s career going from zero to sixty in a millisecond,” he said. “It’s an interesting business in a lot of respects. Honeybutter put out a single and Clara was really savvy about using social media and getting her immediate friends to listen as soon as it released. It’s a great tune and they knocked it out of the park their first attempt without ever having a gig.”
“Spotify algorithm in particular worked in our favor,” Clara added. “I think it was because right away we had a ton of friends and family listening to it and the algorithm was like, Oh, people like these guys. It was kind of backwards of what it used to be.”
Brian noted how his daughter’s way of approaching the business and production end of has opened his eyes to how things might be done differently. “It’s super cool having a young successful musician living next door that I can ask questions about ‘How would you do this?’ There’s an interesting collaboration. I don’t know if she can learn anything from me, but I can certainly learn some things from her.”
But Clara was quick to note that her dad still has a lot to teach her as well. The band had been recording and releasing music for some time without playing any gigs. “Actually, we kind of had to learn how to play on the fly,” she said. “Last summer was the first time we were doing shows. The Turf Club booked us and we were like, We have to learn how to play our songs live. When it comes to live performances one hundred percent credit goes to dad.”
“Clara’s take on songwriting is really different from mine,” Brian added. “Her process of songwriting, we talk about how we work. Clara really likes the sound of words and she’ll pick a phrase that she really likes the sound of and then the song becomes what it is because of that, and the last couple songs that I’ve written have been in that spirit and came up with completely different songs than I would have thought. And I like them.”
Looking back now, on the family band, and looking ahead to sharing the stage at Lumberjack Days, Clara and Brian are absolutely grateful for the time they have been playing together and the relationship that has come out of that. “Play music with your parents, and your family,” Clara said. “It’s a cool way to connect with humans in general.” To which Brian added, “We should all be playing more music.”
