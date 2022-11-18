pumpkin person

John and Margot Rheinberger visit with a Pumpkin Person.

Minnesota’s gorgeous fall leaves were quickly becoming muted and dropping in droves. The end of our Autumn’s splendor was near. It was time to escape!   

My exit plan was in place and had been since last January knowing from experience travel costs would only go up if I had waited to book, which they did. We would extend our favorite season of the year by heading to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the United States. Doreen Anderson, our “fall-deprived” favorite traveling companion from southern Florida, joined me along with my brothers, Joe and John Rheinberger for our leaf adventure.

