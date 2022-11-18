Minnesota’s gorgeous fall leaves were quickly becoming muted and dropping in droves. The end of our Autumn’s splendor was near. It was time to escape!
My exit plan was in place and had been since last January knowing from experience travel costs would only go up if I had waited to book, which they did. We would extend our favorite season of the year by heading to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the United States. Doreen Anderson, our “fall-deprived” favorite traveling companion from southern Florida, joined me along with my brothers, Joe and John Rheinberger for our leaf adventure.
Parkway (Hwy 441) is Gatlinburg’s main street through its thriving multi-block downtown. As we entered the city, we got a great glimpse of picturesque Gatlinburg with its mountainous backdrop. The bustling pedestrian traffic on the sidewalks, much like the automobile traffic, never seemed to let up.
I have never seen a more fall-themed city including cities that I have visited multiple times within New England. The merchants seemed to be in competition as block after block had vibrant colored autumn displays that included scarecrows, blocks of hay, and of course, pumpkins. One of the city’s most memorable decorations was multiple “pumpkin people” on every block - oversized pumpkin heads on top of life size figurines mimicking human activities.
There was plenty to do including taking hikes within the Great Smoky Mountains. We intended to hike more trails but two were closed due to “bear activity.” At this time of year, bears are actively eating in anticipation of hibernation. We did see bear activity on our tramway rides up to Ober Mountain, the venue for the city’s five-week Oktoberfest. In addition to the excitement of hearing people yell, “Bear sighting!” the aerial visual of velvet flocked trees surrounding us was a poignant reminder that the journey can be more memorable than the destination.
We took another high-up adventure via chondolas (ski lifts) to Anakeesta. This name means “the place of high ground” within the Cherokee language. Anakeesta sits atop a mountain overlooking downtown Gatlinburg. While it is advertised as a “theme park” it felt more like a nature-focused, beautifully landscaped dream park. It has the longest tree top skywalk within the Northern Hemisphere.
Anakeesta held a nightly sound and light show called Astra Lumina. It involved a mile long, gently sloping downward walk on a forest trail with lasers, flashing lights, strobes and theatrical fog illustrating cosmic activity like falling stars. Different types of mystical music played in the background. This was the first time that the United States had hosted this eerie but fascinating display. Naturally, we took this adventure on Halloween night.
Earlier on Halloween, downtown merchants gave out generous amounts of candy all day to the costumed children. A few children dressed as bears. Residents also were giving out candy on the downtown sidewalks. Some had done it for 30 years.
Arriving home earlier this month, the trees here were now barren, or sticks, as we call them. Our beautiful fall here and our extended one in Gatlinburg were now just memories.
Rheinberger is a frequent travel contributor as well as the moderator of the decades-long Gazette sponsored candidate forums.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.