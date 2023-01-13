The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a program by author Anne Hanson on her new book “Buried Secrets: Looking for Frank and Ida,” a story about her grandparents and their secret identities on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. The Heritage Center is located at 1862 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082.

When Anne Hanson’s dad first asked her to investigate the secret past of his parents, little did she know what she was getting into. For two decades, despite all her digging, she failed to unearth even the tiniest speck of evidence that the families of her grandparents, Frank and Ida Hanson, had ever existed. If her quest were a detective novel, its title would have been, “The Case of the Missing Ancestors.” Finally, Anne unearthed her grandparents’ true identities and the secrets they took their graves. Journeying into an early twentieth century drama of pain and heartache, she solved a mystery from an era when a young couple, thwarted by social conventions, could simply vanish and create new lives. They radically altered their family destiny, with aftereffects that reverberated for generations.

