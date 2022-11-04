Midterm election day is this upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8. This week we are breaking down all the major races in the area.
Stillwater
Mayor Ted Kozlowski is running unopposed for reelection, as is current Ward 1 seat holder, Ryan Collins. For the Ward 4 seat, both current seat holder Mike Polehna and Tony Misenor are running.
The School Board has four, four-year seats and seven candidates vying for those spots. Those candidates are Mark Bezdicek, Jessica Johnson, Pete Kelzenberg, Eva Lee, Alison Sherman, Philip St. Ores and Andrew Thelander. There is also a two-year term special election. The candidates for the two-year term are Lawrence Becking and Beverly Petrie.
Bayport
Michele Hanson is running unopposed for Bayport Mayor. She has previously served three terms on the Bayport City Council. There are two seats open on the Bayport City Council and four candidates running. The candidates are John C. Dahl, Trischa Heitman-Ochs, Katie Hill and Eric J. Larson.
Baytown Township
Avis Peters is running unopposed for Baytown Township Seat 3 supervisor. There are two candidates for seat four, Aaron Bye and John Fellegy.
Lake Elmo
There are two open seats on the Lake Elmo City Council and four candidates. The candidates are Susan Dunn, Matthew Hirn, Lisa M. McGinn and John Murphy.
Lakeland
There are four candidates competing for two spots on the Lakeland City Council. Those candidates are Arretta Eggleston, David Millard, Michael J. Thron and Taylor P. Vaillancourt.
Marine on St. Croix
There are two candidates for Mayor of Marine on St. Croix, incumbent Kevin Nyenhuis and Lon Pardun.
There are three candidates vying for two open seats on the Marine City Council. The candidates are Charlie Anderson, Dana Vannen Anderson and William (Bill) Miller.
Minnesota State Senate
Incumbent Karin Housley-R and Nancy McLean-DFL are running to represent District 33 on the State Senate. District 33 includes Bayport, Dellwood, Forest Lake, Grant precinct two, Hugo, Mahtomedi, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Scandia, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township and Willernie.
The District 41 candidates for State Senate are Republican endorsed Tom Dippel and DFL endorsed candidate Judy Seeberger. District 41 includes Afton, Baytown Township, Cottage Grove precincts one, two, three, four, five and seven, Denmark Township, Grant precinct one, Hastings, Lake Elmo, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Lake St. Croix Beach, St. Mary’s Point and West Lakeland Township.
Minnesota State House
The candidates to represent MN House District 33B are Mark Bishofsky-R and Josiah Hill-DFL. District 33B includes Forest Lake precincts one and three, Bayport, Marine, May Township, Scandia, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, and Stillwater Township.
Pat Driscoll-DFL and Mark Wiens-R are the candidates for MN House District 41A. District 41A includes. Afton, Baytown Township, Cottage Grove precincts one and two, Denmark Township precinct two, Grant precinct one, Lake Elmo, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Lake St. Croix Beach, St. Mary’s Point, and West Lakeland Township.
US House
Incumbent Betty McCollum-DFL and May Lor Xiong-R are looking to represent District 4 in Washington DC. In Washington County, District 4 includes most of Stillwater, Bayport, Oak Park Heights and Lakeland among others.
The candidates to represent District 8 in Washington DC are incumbent Pete Stauber-R and Jen Schultz-DFL. District 8 includes the northernmost part of Stillwater.
Polling locations
The polling location for all Bayport residents is the Bayport Fire Department, 1012 5th Avenue N. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voting on election days.
The polling location for Stillwater Ward 1 is St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 5th Street S, Ward 2 is Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th Street N, Ward 3 is Stillwater Evangelical Free Church, 7671 Manning Ave N and Ward 4 is Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1616 Olive St W.
The polling location for all residents of Oak Park Heights is City Hall, 14168 Oak Park Boulevard North.
The polling location for Lake Elmo residents living in precinct one is Lake Elmo Fire Station 1, 3510 Laverne Ave N. Residents in precinct two will vote at Lake Elmo City Hall, 3800 Laverne Ave N.
