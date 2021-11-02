With eight of 20 precincts reporting, the Independent School District 834 renewal of its operating levy is passing by a narrow margin of 3,631 yes votes to 2,873 no votes.
The eight precincts reporting are Stillwater Ward One, Stillwater Ward Four, Bayport, Baytown Township, Marine on St. Croix, May Township and Scandia, Grant and Lake Elmo.
The operating levy, which was originally passed in 2013, expires at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and it currently generates $12.25 million each year.
If only the renewal levy passes, the tax burden will increase by $2 per year using an estimate of a median home in Washington County worth $350,000. If it passes with the district's proposed tech levy, both measures will increase the tax burden by close to $132 per year, the district’s website states. If both measures pass it will provide the district with $7.4 million per year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.