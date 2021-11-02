With eight of 20 precincts reporting, the Independent School District 834 renewal of its operating levy is passing by a narrow margin of 3,631 yes votes to 2,873 no votes. 

The eight precincts reporting are Stillwater Ward One, Stillwater Ward Four, Bayport, Baytown Township, Marine on St. Croix, May Township and Scandia, Grant and Lake Elmo. 

The operating levy, which was originally passed in 2013, expires at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and it currently generates $12.25 million each year.

If only the renewal levy passes, the tax burden will increase by $2 per year using an estimate of a median home in Washington County worth $350,000. If it passes with the district's proposed tech levy, both measures will increase the tax burden by close to $132 per year, the district’s website states. If both measures pass it will provide the district with $7.4 million per year.

