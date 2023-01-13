DaVinci Fest is an annual community event celebrating art and science hosted by The Partnership Plan.  At its core, it showcases the incredible talents and creativity of the youth who live in the St. Croix River Valley.  With the addition of educational exhibits and demonstrations from area businesses and organizations in the afternoon, it has become a regional art and science extravaganza. 

The event will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, at Stillwater Area High School and is free to attend. The afternoon is open to the public. To enhance security, the main front entrance doors will be the only entrance and exit for the event.

