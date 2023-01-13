DaVinci Fest is an annual community event celebrating art and science hosted by The Partnership Plan. At its core, it showcases the incredible talents and creativity of the youth who live in the St. Croix River Valley. With the addition of educational exhibits and demonstrations from area businesses and organizations in the afternoon, it has become a regional art and science extravaganza.
The event will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, at Stillwater Area High School and is free to attend. The afternoon is open to the public. To enhance security, the main front entrance doors will be the only entrance and exit for the event.
Save the Date to attend this exciting event as a family from 12:30-4:00 p.m. View student projects, visit the StarLab Planetarium and the Fabrication Lab from Stillwater Area High School, watch performances from local performing groups including Curio Dance and St. Croix Valley Opera, enjoy food from local vendors and immerse yourself in science and art!
DaVinci Fest will feature over 300 art, science, upcycling and film projects from students who live within the boundaries of Stillwater Area Public Schools, no matter where they attend school. The top students who participate in the science fair are eligible to go on to further competition at regional, state and international science fairs.
“We are excited to collaborate with The Partnership Plan to host this one-of-a kind science and art extravaganza. The creativity of our students in incredible, and we look forward to showcasing their talents and celebrating their successes with our community,” Said Dr. Michael Funk, Superintendent, Stillwater Area Public Schools
Recent projects include teacher grants for new teachers to District 834, supporting the district’s multi-year mental health initiative, numerous classroom grants for teachers and staff, and the Stillwater High School Pathways program.
