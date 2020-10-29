In response to community requests, Washington County Public Health and Environment released an adjusted 14-day case rate per 10,000 people that removes prison inmate COVID-19 cases from the Minnesota Correctional Facilities in Stillwater (Bayport) and Oak Park Heights, the department of health posted on Facebook on Oct. 29. The adjusted case rate will be included on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard until the prison outbreak has stabilized.

For the two-week period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, the official case rate from MDH (including prison data) was 43.98. The adjusted case that removes the prison population was 36.08.

