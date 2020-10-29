In response to community requests, Washington County Public Health and Environment released an adjusted 14-day case rate per 10,000 people that removes prison inmate COVID-19 cases from the Minnesota Correctional Facilities in Stillwater (Bayport) and Oak Park Heights, the department of health posted on Facebook on Oct. 29. The adjusted case rate will be included on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard until the prison outbreak has stabilized.
For the two-week period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, the official case rate from MDH (including prison data) was 43.98. The adjusted case that removes the prison population was 36.08.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.