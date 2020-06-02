Washington County Public Health and Environment (PHE) is using a dynamic approach to develop community well-being across the lifespan.
The goal of this project is to promote resilience during adversity, and encourage strong, healthy development and vitality among individuals, families, and communities within Washington County. The vision is to build a community in which all members are supported in achieving their maximum health and well-being potential. Washington County is intentional in developing this approach through the lens of the intergenerational transmission of trauma, stress, and poor health outcomes.
The county is partnering with six organizations by funding resilience projects and creating a multi-component and multi-sector network that supports well-being in Washington County. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county recognizes that now, more than ever, it is important to build a resilient community. These organizations are well-positioned to provide support to residents of all ages during COVID-19 and beyond.
Canvas Health will partner with Forest Lake Area Schools to offer the Not a Number curriculum to middle school students. This is a prevention strategy against sex trafficking and exploitation.
Community Thread will host a series of focus groups to support their program, Thrive, which will provide a social activity membership for older adults ages 65 and older.
Family Means will offer a series of classes in multiple locations across the county to teach resilience skills to children and youth.
Forest Lake YMCA will provide outreach services to older adults ages 65 and older during the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Washington County Schools will support early childhood, children, youth, and families by creating sensory pathways that promote self-regulation in participating schools.
Valley Friendship Club will support youth and young adults with differing abilities through education on healthy relationships, sex education for individuals with differing abilities, and self-care.
