The organization Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless granted Valley Outreach with $5,500 to help provide more food to those in need.

Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Valley Outreach with an expanded cooler on-site. Valley Outreach’s mission is to help people move their lives forward through basic needs services and personalized client support. In the last fiscal year, they served a total of 2,619 households, a 25% increase over the previous year, with a total of 10,271 individuals. In response to COVID-19 Valley Outreach serves more than 300 families in need of food each week, with 10% of families new to Valley Outreach. With a new expanded cooler on-site, Valley Outreach can provide more nutritious, fresh food options to families and individuals facing food insecurity in Washington County.

