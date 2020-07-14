The organization Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless granted Valley Outreach with $5,500 to help provide more food to those in need.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Valley Outreach with an expanded cooler on-site. Valley Outreach’s mission is to help people move their lives forward through basic needs services and personalized client support. In the last fiscal year, they served a total of 2,619 households, a 25% increase over the previous year, with a total of 10,271 individuals. In response to COVID-19 Valley Outreach serves more than 300 families in need of food each week, with 10% of families new to Valley Outreach. With a new expanded cooler on-site, Valley Outreach can provide more nutritious, fresh food options to families and individuals facing food insecurity in Washington County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.