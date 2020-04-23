It will be a quiet summer in Stillwater this year.
The city council voted April 21 to cancel the city’s many summer festivals and events, including Lumberjack Days and the annual Fourth of July fireworks.
“As the city is dealing with COVID-19 impacts, one of our elements is what do we do about events scheduled throughout the summer,” said city administrator Tom McCarty.
Other events include the Stillwater Lift Bridge and St. Crossing Loop Trail celebration, the Cruisin’ on the Croix Car Show, Summer Tuesdays, the Stillwater Half Marathon and Memorial Day programs.
McCarty told the council that there was 32 dates in the schedule of events for the months of June, July and August. About a third of the dates are scheduled by the Stillwater Farmers Market. As farmers markets are included as essential businesses by the state, McCarty said the farmers market will be continued to operate.
“For those organizing events, its all about fundraising and getting volunteers and scheduling and music,” McCarty said. “The closer we get to the timeline, the more difficult it is.”
McCarty said there is also a concern about bringing people back together in crowds, and if people will want to participate.
“Ultimately, the executive orders coming from the Governor’s office are going to dictate social distancing,” said Mayor Ted Kozlowski.
Kozlowski said that he was interested in seeing if some events could be moved around until a later date, if possible.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.