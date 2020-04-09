Local leaders are preparing for another month of social distancing and its impacts on social and economic activity. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4, saying his original order has bought the state valuable time to slow the spread of the coronavirus and should continue.
The Stillwater City Council heard an update from city staff about the local efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the city April 7.
While city staff continue to process permit applications, building inspections and other city business, buildings have been closed to public access.
“Starting last Monday, in observance of social distancing, we have been splitting some shift for our staff and having some work from home,” said city administrator Tom McCarty.
City hall usually has about 25 people working at one time, McCarty said, but now will only have around six people in the building at once.
McCarty also told the council that city parks have been closed to deter gatherings and the city sidewalk stairs have been blocked.
“All event permits and park reservations have been canceled to the end of May,” McCarty said.
Police chief John Gannaway encouraged residents to call 911 directly to report concerns of groups that may be violating the stay-at-home social distancing order, and not the state or local hotline.
“It used to be that people shouldn’t call 911 for a non-emergency, but that isn’t the case anymore,” Gannaway said.
In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution to waive late fees for the first and second quarter 2020 utility bills in response to hardships some residents are facing due to the coronavirus. Finance director Sharon Provos said the city typically collects about $25,000 in late fees each quarter.
The city council also passed a resolution that would allow businesses that are taxed under the local lodging tax to postpone payments for the first quarter until June 30. Chuck Dougherty, president of the Stillwater Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said the action would help out local properties that have been affected by the decline in business due to the pandemic.
“We would still like to have people file their report so we have some gauge as to where things are, just to postpone the payment due date,” Dougherty said in a letter to the council.
The money collected by the tax pays for the Discover Stillwater tourism advertising.
Stay at home order extended
Walz said Minnesotans have responded well to the order, which was due to expire Friday, but cases of COVID-19 are increasing and community spread is rising.
“We cannot rest easy,” he said. “This thing can explode overnight if you don’t take the proper precautions.”
Minnesota reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and five new deaths for a total of 39. The department said 135 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, up 15, while 64 were in intensive care, unchanged.
The governor’s new order also extends the closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations until May 4. But it adds a long list of exemptions to allow workers who had been staying home to return with proper social distancing, including people who work outdoors such as landscapers. Walz said his agency heads will develop protocols over the next three weeks to get even more people back to work. But he said it’s unlikely schools will reopen May 4.
Walz said the strategy is projected to delay the peak in cases until late-May through July. Meanwhile, the state is working to increase hospital capacity, including intensive care beds. It’s also pursuing additional supplies of ventilators and personal protective equipment such as masks, and hopes to sharply expand testing to clear people to return to work sooner.
Legislative leaders and the Minnesota Hospital Association said the strategy is buying time to prepare.
“If the surge (in cases) is significant, that would definitely overwhelm the health care system. If it’s prolonged, that would also be devastating to the health care system, financially,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, the association’s president and CEO. “The bottom line is, we don’t have to look at a different continent to know how bad this is and how much of a disaster this could be.”
Associated Press writer Jeff Baenen contributed to this story.
