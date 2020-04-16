Many of the activities and social opportunities eagerly anticipated by seniors each spring leading up to their high school graduation have been curtailed or eliminated entirely in response to COVID-19, but School Area Public Schools is working to ensure those students feel appreciated during this time of uncertainty.
Thanks to an initiative led by Stillwater resident Kathy Lund, each member of Stillwater Area High School’s Class of 2020 will receive a sign for placement in their yard or window. The purpose of this community effort is to offer support for those dealing with the recent changes and the disruption of what should be a memorable time in their high school experience.
Like the rest of the schools in Minnesota, Stillwater began distance learning on March 30. The signs won’t bring back the activities and memories inevitably lost during this time, but Lund is hoping it offers some encouragement and support.
“I just needed to do something,” Lund said. “We as parents feel more for them than they might because they might not know what they’re missing. The lock-in graduation party, the prom, maybe even graduation — that won’t hit them until a couple years from now.
“We were seniors and we went through all that, saying goodbye to teachers and playing pranks. I don’t know if it’s really set in.”
Lund, whose son Blake is scheduled to graduate this spring, read about similar efforts to provide signs elsewhere and that was the inspiration for doing something similar in the St. Croix Valley. From the start, she wanted to make sure the signs are provided at no cost and also ensure that every graduating senior receives one.
“I didn’t want to charge anybody,” Lund said.
The signs were ordered on April 13 and should arrive as early as next week.
“When the signs come in we’ll develop a plan (for distribution),” Lund said.
Lund, who is the building secretary at Stonebridge Elementary, didn’t realize what she was getting into while taking things from wishful thinking to reality.
“It was kind of a labor of love,” said Lund, who noted many of this year’s seniors were born in the shadow of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s just a little bit of recognition that wasn’t going to cost a lot of money and then it went crazy. I had no idea how much work it was going to be.”
SAHS Principal Rob Bach and Activities Director Ricky Michel pitched in with some help related to ordering and also setting up an account to collect donations to cover the costs, which is about $3,500.
“I almost gave up a few times,” Lund said. “I think that’s when Rob and Ricky decided she needs some help.”
“Kathy came up with the idea, but we didn’t want her to be stuck with anything,” Michel added. “She was the one who got the ball rolling. We’re just taking it off her hands to make it easier for her.”
Michel said it was an easy project to support.
“We decided to go ahead because we want to recognize the seniors,” Michel said. “This is a special circumstance and our fear is, we don’t want them to feel like they’re forgotten. We want them to know we’re thinking about them and they’re important to us and have value to us. I think this is just one way to show that.”
Lund has been busy contacting individuals, groups and businesses to help cover the cost for the signs.
“We’re still accepting and we still need the money,” said Lund, who noted it’s not an easy time for fundraising, especially when so many families and business are struggling right now. “Anything helps.”
She said the feedback throughout this entire process has been overwhelmingly positive. She only wishes she could order and distribute even more signs, especially with grandparents and other community members who would like to show their support for the Class of 2020.
“I would love to give everybody a sign, but we have one for every senior and that’s the best we can do right now,” Lund said.
How to help
To help provide a sign for every member of Stillwater’s 2020 graduation class, people can donate by check made out to: SAHS-Honoring 2020. Checks can be sent to Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater, MN 55082.
Any extra funds will be provided to the Valley Outreach Food Shelf in Stillwater.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.