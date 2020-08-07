As the start of the new school year is fast approaching, the Stillwater Area School Board has been holding several additional meetings to discuss how students will return with COVID-19 safety in mind.
During the Aug. 3 special meeting, school board members reviewed the district’s Smart reStart Return to Learning plan, which includes information about the three learning models — in-person, hybrid and distance learning — the district may implement this year. The plan also provided an overview of the safety protocols that will be in place to help mitigate the risk of COVID in our schools.
The board will be asked to approve a learning model to start the school year at the August 6 board meeting, a meeting that took place after press time for this edition.
Regardless of how the district will begin the year, board members and the public were reminded it is very likely learning models will have to shift at various times as COVID-19 rates fluctuate.
A 100% Online Learning model will be available for any family who is looking for a more consistent model or has concerns about returning to school in person. Families are asked to complete an Intent to Return survey this week, and staff will also be asked to complete a Return to Work survey to help the district in it’s planning. Emails with links to the survey were be sent out on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“We need to hear from you so we know what we need to staff for supports,” Lansfeldt said. “We want to give families some flexibility.”
While many can intuitively picture what school will look like 100% in-person and 100% distance learning, the hybrid model takes more explanation to understand. Students will be divided into two groups — A and B — where only half the students are in the school building at a time.
Students in “Group A” will attend school Monday and Wednesday while “Group B” is learning from home, and then they’ll switch on Tuesday and Thursday. “C” days will be a distance learning day for all students so buildings can be cleaned, and teachers can make personal connections with students and collaborate with colleagues. Due to the way the schedule falls around some holidays, the “C” day may be in on a different day, said human resources director Cathy Moen.
In her presentation Aug. 3, Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said that district staff has “learned a lot since this past spring and are making significant changes from distance learning.”
Some of these changes include recorded mini-lessons to introduce learning, teacher interaction with students one-on-one and in small groups, a mix of scheduled learning times as a class along with independent online learning, more peer-to-peer activities to provide more social and emotional support, and streamlined communication and more consistent use of apps and platforms with students and families.
“All learning models will focus on relationships and building positive connections with staff and classmates,” Lansfeldt said.
School counseling, mental health supports and resources will be available for all students whether they enrolled in in-person, hybrid and distance or 100% online learning. Lansfeldt restated that the district is following state and federal guideline for cleaning, distancing and mask wearing.
Board member Liz Wiesberg asked why the board is being requested to make a decision on the model on Aug. 6 - three days before teachers respond to the survey.
“Operationally speaking, it is going to take time for staffing,” Lansfeldt said. “We don’t want to overstaff or understaff.”
Lansfeldt used the example of busing and described how the routes for buses would work for the hybrid model where only half of the student are picked up each day, then changing again when full in-person learning takes place.
“We know that in-person is best for our kids,” Lansfeldt said. “But we also know we want everyone to be safe and supported.”
Temporary board members
The board meet Aug. 5 to interview ten candidates to fill the remaining five months in the terms of former board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson. Both positions will be replaced in a special election in November. The ten candidates were DeeDee Armstrong, Tim Brewington, Michelle Deziel, Mary Turnberg, Georgia Lickness, Andrew Kass, Natasha Fleishman, Bill Gilles, Holly English and Bev Petrie.
There is a resolution on the Aug. 6 board meeting to appoint the two board members.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.