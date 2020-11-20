The Minnesota Department of Health opened new longer-term COVID-19 testing sites across the state. Ten of the testing sites will be at National Guard Armories in Stillwater Albert Lea, Anoka, Crookston, Fairmont, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, Morris, , and Wadena.

In addition to the 11 new testing sites, the COVID-19 Test at Home program is now available to all Minnesotans, according to a press release from MDH. This is an expansion from the pilot that was previously made available in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.

“Minnesota is entering the most difficult phase of the pandemic yet,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in the release. “We have record levels of new cases, high hospitalization numbers, and increased community spread. At the same time, we know promising vaccines are entering new stages of development.”

All of the new testing sites, as well as the mail-order program, offer COVID-19 testing to any Minnesotan who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not and none require insurance. Some sites will offer nasal swab testing while others will offer saliva testing. They will stay in operation until at least the end of the year to provide sustained testing capacity across the state.

The sites at National Guard armories will be staffed by a combination of local public health staff and members of the Minnesota National Guard. Nearly 100 members of the National Guard are being deployed to provide support with logistics, registration, check-in and check-out, supply management and transportation. These sites will replace “pop-up” style community testing events that for the past several months would arrive in a community for 2-3 days of testing.

Through the COVID-19 Test at Home program, any person in Minnesota can order a saliva test to be delivered at their home with expedited shipping. The test is then sent to the new lab in Oakdale for processing.

Find more information about the COVID-19 Test at Home program and find the link to order a test at COVID-19 Test at Home.

Testing sites

Stillwater

National Guard Armory

350 Maryknoll Dr. N.

Opened Nov. 16

Albert Lea

National Guard Armory

410 Prospect Ave.

Opened Nov. 18

Anoka

National Guard Armory

408 Main Street E

Opens Nov. 17

Crookston

National Guard Armory

1801 University Ave.

Opens Nov. 16

Fairmont

National Guard Armory

700 N Fairlakes Ave.

Opened Nov. 18

Hibbing

National Guard Armory

2310 Brooklyn Dr.

Opened Nov. 18

Hutchinson

National Guard Armory

1200 Adams St. SE

Opens Nov. 30

Inver Grove Heights

National Guard Armory

8076 Babcock Trail

Opened Nov. 17

Morris

National Guard Armory

722 Iowa Ave.

Opened Nov. 18

Wadena

National Guard Armory

517 Jefferson St. N.

Opened Nov. 18

