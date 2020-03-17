The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that it will postpone the celebration planned for May to reopen the Stillwater Lift Bridge for pedestrian and bike traffic.
In a May 17 press release, MnDOT said "Due to concern for the safety and health of our community and the uncertainty and restrictions being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID19 virus, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone and reschedule the Lift & Loop celebration planned later this spring in Stillwater."
The grand opening and community events planned to celebrate completion of the Stillwater Lift Bridge and Loop Trail had been scheduled on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 in downtown Stillwater and at various locations on the Loop Trail in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
"A new date for the grand opening and celebration will be determined within the next few weeks as we continue to monitor the situation. If you purchased tickets for the Lift Bridge dinner on Friday, May 15, your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled dinner. If you’d like a refund, we ask that you hold refund requests for this week while we determine the course of action for this event. Refund information will be sent in the next week."
For more information on the Stillwater Lift bridge project or to sign up for email updates, please visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/.
