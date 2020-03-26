Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered Minnesota residents to stay at home for two weeks except for essential needs in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming the state’s health care system.
The governor’s “stay-at-home” order begins at midnight Friday and runs through April 10. He said the restrictions were critical to allow the state to protect its most vulnerable people and give time to build up the state’s capacity to handle a flood of infections.
“I’m asking for your patience, your cooperation and your understanding,” Walz said in a live video message. “My pledge to you is to use the valuable time you’re giving us.”
About 78% of Minnesota jobs qualify as essential, and those employees and can still go to work. Everyone will still be allowed to go out for essential needs and exercise. Grocery stores, gas stations, liquor stores, child care facilities, news organizations, banks, hardware stores and post offices may remain open. While the governor extended his earlier order closing bars, restaurants and other places of public amusement to May 1, restaurants may continue to offer takeout and delivery service. Public schools, which are closed, will implement distance learning plans beginning Monday
Walz had held off on issuing the order because he wanted to see data and modeling on whether it would make enough of a difference to justify the disruptions. That modeling showed that increasing residents’ social distancing would push the peak of the pandemic in the state back to 14 weeks instead of nine, and delay the peak load on intensive care units from six weeks to 11 weeks.
While the modeling projected that 74,000 Minnesota residents could die if the state did nothing, Walz refused to say on a conference call with reporters what the modeling says about how many people may still die under the new restrictions. But he said there should be a “drastic reduction.”
Minnesota has just 235 adult ICU beds at the moment. Walz said the order will buy time to transform arenas and stadiums into hospitals, stockpile ventilators and build up ICU capacity.
More details on what will be open and closed and what services are deemed essential is available on the internet at mn.gov/stayhomemn. Authorities plan to educate violators, not arrest them, the governor said.
“Minnesotans, we’re in this together. I’m asking you to buckle up for a few more weeks here,” Walz said in his address.
Several other states and countries have issued similar orders to keep people at home as much as possible and close all nonessential businesses. Most states that have imposed such restrictions have allowed people out to go to supermarkets, pharmacies and doctors, or outside for exercise. They’ve also made exceptions for workers deemed essential.
The state’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 287 on Wednesday, up 25 from a day earlier, with 26 hospitalized cases, up 11 from Tuesday, and 12 patients in intensive care. Officials have stressed that the real total of Minnesota residents with the disease is much higher because many people don’t qualify for testing. But more than 11,000 people have now been tested in Minnesota, the Health Department said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Minnesota lawmakers were preparing to return to the Capitol on Thursday to beef up the state’s fight against COVID-19 and help residents cope with the economic hardships. Details of the relief package were not immediately announced.
Democratic legislative leaders expressed support for the governor’s move, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement that he has “grave concerns about the Governor’s statewide Stay-at-Home order, and the consequences for the families of Minnesota when their jobs and businesses that provide their livelihood are lost.”
Distance learning begins for schools
During the March 25 press conference, Walz also announced that schools will remain closed and distance learning will be in place from March 30 through May 4 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning on Monday, March 30 the district will begin instruction utilizing distance learning. The district will also continue to provide free meals to students at several meal drop-off sites throughout the district, as well as childcare for emergency workers, through May 4.
All school buildings will remain closed, and all school-related and Community Education activities and events will be canceled. There will be no access to school buildings for the general public.
During its March 19 meeting, the school board discussed the district’s response to COVID-19 and ways the district can prepare.
“We are at the begin stages of something that is going to affect our lives for a very long time to come,” said board chair Sarah Stivland. “This has truly given us a challenge unlike anything we have seen before.”
Stivland said that starting March 19, the board would receive a report on the on-going response during every board meeting.
During the meeting, the board designate $200,000 for technology purposes and $250,000 for COVID-19 related needs. The board has a policy that requires the district to keep 5% of its annual operating costs in a fund balance. Currently, that fund balance has a surplus beyond the 5% and the administration recommended designating a portion of the surplus to funding these unexpected costs.
“If we plan for the worst, we can hope for the best,” Stivland said.
