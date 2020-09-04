The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 contract with Bluestone Physician Services on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to provide COVID-19 testing for high-risk and high-need populations in the county.
The primary focus of the work will be targeting and offering testing at residential care facilities, such as long-term care and group homes, but it may be expanded to include other community-based settings, as determined by the county and the contractor, according to a press release from Washington County.
The county will use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to pay for the contract, the release states. The county has been actively involved in COVID-19 response since March. Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 remains a barrier for residents and facilities in the county, due to supply shortages and access to labs.
While the county will continue outreach to high-priority facilities, it will also explore options for offering testing to other high priority groups, and in community settings. The testing could include people with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as asymptomatic people, who require medical care or are linked to an ongoing public health investigation in a shared setting, such as a long-term care facility, workplace, schools, multi-unit housing, etc.
Testing may also be done for those with known COVID-19 exposure, and for high-risk groups, such as individuals working or attending K-12 schools/child care; first responders;
individuals living, working, or visiting congregate settings; those ages 65 and older and large households living in close quarters.
The contract will run through Dec. 31.
