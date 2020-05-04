The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed April 28 to allow certain property owners additional time to pay the first half of their 2020 property tax without penalty due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
Many small businesses and homeowners have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related Stay at Home Minnesota order and business closures. Due to that impact, the County Board agreed to an additional 60-day extension of the first half of property taxes without penalty for property taxpayers who own non-escrow properties paid on or prior to July 15 for the following classifications: commercial/industrial properties with 2020 total tax due of $100,000 or less; residential properties; and agricultural/rural vacant land properties.
Residential properties includes both homesteaded properties and non-homesteaded properties.
Property tax payments made by lending companies, banks, or mortgage companies of funds collected via escrow payments from property owners would not be eligible for this extension and are expected to be made on or prior to the May 15, 2020, deadline. All property owners who are able to pay their first half property taxes by the due date are encouraged to do so to help support the county, school, and city response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is hoped this provides some relief for small businesses that have been closed since the middle of March and for those homeowners who have been furloughed, laid off, or have had hours reduced because of the COVID-19 response. If property owners have questions about whether their property qualifies for the extension of payment to July 15, 2020, they should call 651-430-6175 or email taxes@co.washington.mn.us.
