The year so far has not quite been what any of us expected nor hoped for. Currently, it is imperative that all of us practice social distancing and remain conscious of our health and the health of those around us. However, despite the limitations, uncertainties and fears, many of us have been presented with extra time that some are utilizing to its fullest.
While it is not the time to travel outside of our homes, this is the perfect opportunity for us to find our own “escapes” within our homes. Millennials and Generation Z have a knack for finding community on the Internet, and we have been able to share our common fear with online friends from all over the world. While bad news travels fast, so too does good news. Young people everywhere are sharing ideas on what we all might do to keep busy during this unpredictable time.
Now is a great time to indulge in the things you’ve saved for some “special occasion.” Your nicest perfume or cologne? Wear it! Is there a movie you’ve been waiting to watch? Movie night! Pull out your craft and art supplies and make something new. (I’ve been making a lot of pom-pom animals!) Read the books on your shelf that have always interested you but that you’ve never had time to read; or re-read an old favorite. Take time to go through old photo albums, scrapbooks, and memory bins and enjoy happy memories. Take a long, hot shower or bath and enjoy the nice body wash, lotion, and candles you’ve been saving.
Now is also a great time to pour energy into your home. When we feel happy with our space, we tend to feel a lot more at peace. Consider using what you have to clean and organize a part of your space. Junk drawers, closets, shelves, the pantry… these are all great places to start! If you feel inspired, rearranging furniture and decor can help you continue to feel enthusiastic about your space. Now might be a good time to tend to your yard or garden, or even just take a walk around your neighborhood. The fresh air truly will do you good!
Now is the perfect time to expand your mind. The National Zoo’s website offers live webcams of different animals like lions, elephants, and giant pandas (https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams). The Smithsonian is offering Open Access, which allows you to access millions of the Smithsonian’s images and artwork (https://www.si.edu/openaccess). I also recommend searching YouTube to learn new skills; you could learn how to play a new instrument, how to cook a new recipe, or even how to solve a Rubik’s cube! If you’re missing your exercise routine, YouTube has millions of home workouts that you can do in your living room (or yard, as it gets warmer).
Lastly, now is a very important time to cherish our blessings. Take time to reflect on the things for which you are grateful; a gratitude journal is a fantastic way to start! Cherish your family and friends even if you don’t feel it safe to do so in-person. Find games on-line that you can play together from your respective homes. Bonding electronically is a healthy alternative to do in these contagious and uncertain times. And, don’t forget to remember to cuddle your pets if you have them, as our furry friends are some of our greatest comforters and supporters.
Louisa Westrup is a Stillwater native and University of Minnesota student.
